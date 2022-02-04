50th anniversary Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Feb 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roger Endres and Debbie Mortimer were united in marriage on Feb. 19, 1972, at St. John’s Catholic Church by Father Dietzel.They have five children: Brandi, Roger, Garett, Valeri and Amber. Their grandchildren are Seonah, Kobi, Dane, Avis, Westyn, Emersyn, Elka and Raymond.Family and friends are invited to celebrate at Rex’s Innkeeper on Feb. 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. A luncheon will be served at 6:30. No formal invitations will be sent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee school district plans for November referendum Two events aimed at building resilience, unity For families starting over, nonprofit helps make them feel at home Waunakee woman accused of sexual assault Waunakee's Mercurio, Ottosen go 1-2 at first-ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!