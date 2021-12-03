70th anniversary Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harold and Joyce Van Stelle of Waunakee are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.Harold Van Stelle and Joyce Soerens were marred on Dec. 7, 1951.The couple have two children, Scott Hubbard-Van Stelle and Kit Van Stelle, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.A private family celebration was held on Nov. 21, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Co-chair of dissolved DEI committee creates new, community DEI committee in Waunakee Waunakee man charged after alleged attack In Waunakee, woman celebrates 106th birthday Experienced Warriors expecting big things on the ice in 2021-22 In Waunakee, holiday events kick off this weekend Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!