The Van Stelles
Harold and Joyce Van Stelle of Waunakee are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Harold Van Stelle and Joyce Soerens were marred on Dec. 7, 1951.

The couple have two children, Scott Hubbard-Van Stelle and Kit Van Stelle, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private family celebration was held on Nov. 21, 2021.

