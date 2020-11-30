Jim and Mary Ellen Ripp
Jim and Mary Ellen Ripp of Middleton are celebrating their 60th anniversary.

Jim Ripp and Mary Ellen Ballweg were married on Nov. 24, 1960, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee.

Their children are: Mike of San Diego, California; Tom and Mary of Fishers, Indiana; Steve of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Karen and Ric of Waunakee. They have six grandchildren, Andrew, Matt, Ryan, Alex, Nathan and Danny.

