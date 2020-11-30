Jim and Mary Ellen Ripp of Middleton are celebrating their 60th anniversary.
Jim Ripp and Mary Ellen Ballweg were married on Nov. 24, 1960, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waunakee.
Their children are: Mike of San Diego, California; Tom and Mary of Fishers, Indiana; Steve of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Karen and Ric of Waunakee. They have six grandchildren, Andrew, Matt, Ryan, Alex, Nathan and Danny.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.