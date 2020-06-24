Michael and Virginia (Preuss) Martens of Waunakee are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 28, 1970, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Madison.
The couple moved to the Waunakee area in 1975. Their daughter, Heather, and son-in-law, Steve, reside in the Town of Middleton.
They have one grandson, Michael.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.