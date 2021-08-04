The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Aug. 6: Vaccination clinic
The Waunakee school district and public health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Heritage Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. No identification is required for the free, walk-up clinic. It is open to everyone 12 and over, but those under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present.
Aug. 10: Live from the Park
The final concert in the Live from the Park series will feature The Variations, sponsored by Wauktoberfest, who will play polka in the park. Food carts will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.
Aug. 10: Hunter Education Registration
Registration and pick-up of materials for the Hunter Education class will take place in person from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug 10 at the Kids Expo at Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr. or by calling or emailing: Heather Fiess at (608) 443-6675, cola1119@gmail.com by Aug. 15 to reserve a spot or for more information. Space is limited to first 50 students. Students should attend the registration in person, and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A WI DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Education Class will be held at The Dane County Range on Hwy. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug 27, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug 28 and 29.
Aug. 11: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m.
Aug. 11: National Night Out
The Waunakee Police Department will host its National Night Out from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Village Park. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and the Waunakee Police Department, will involve more than 10,000 communities from all 50 states. It will feature activities for children, prizes, free brats and hot dogs and numerous displays by various law enforcement agencies and other public safety organizations.
Aug. 12: Community Band Patriotic Concert
The Waunakee Community Band will play their Patriotic concert of the 2021 summer season on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Village Park Gazebo. The Waunakee Lions Club will be serving supper starting at 5:30 (shredded beef or turkey, baked potato, potato salad, soda and water). The Waunakee American Legion Post 360 and VFW Post 1124 will be an important part of the evening, as well as Waunakee Scouts and Uncle Sam. All retired and active military will be honored. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The final concert will be the Band’s 35th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Aug. 13: Red Cross Blood Drive
The American Red Cross Blood Drive, sponsored by the Waunakee Ecumenical Service, will be at First Presbyerian Church on from noon-5 p.m. Aug. 13. To make an appointment, call (800) 733-2767. Walk-ins are welcome.
Aug. 16: Dance team flag orders due
The Waunakee Middle School Dance Team is spreading a positive, unifying message through a Wauna Stand Together yard sign fundraiser! Proceeds help offset the team’s cost of costumes, poms, competition fees, team activities, and more. Orders can be made online at https://bit.ly/WaunaStand Order before Aug. 16 to receive your sign this month.
Aug. 19: Photography workshop
Schumacher Farm County Park will host a Nature Photography workshop from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Visit schumacherfarmpark.org to register.
Aug. 20: Touchdown Club Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host the annual tailgate for all TDC members Friday Aug. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. The Tailgate will be held in the high school parking lot directly behind the stadium. Not a member? No problem…you can sign up at the tailgate or visit our website at www.waunakee football.com
Aug. 22: Cub Scouts information picnic
Anyone interested in Cub Scouts in Waunakee is welcome to stop by Centennial Park from noon-2 p.m. for information or sign up. They can also meet current scouts and join in a kickball game. Cub Scouting is a year-program uniquely designed to meet the needs of boys and girls, kindergarten through fifth grade, and their families. The program offers fun and challenging activities that promote character. For more information, email waunakeecubscouts@gmail.com.
Aug. 23-27: 5-Day Club
Children in Waunakee and the surrounding area ages 3-99 are welcome to come to 104 W. Second St. (JoAnn Buchanan-Round’s garage) from 1-2:30 p.m. for the 5-Day Club the week of Aug. 23-27. Summer missionaries from CEF (Child Evangelical Fellowship) will teach Bible and missionary stories and have games and singing. CEF is non-denominational and international in scope, and parents are welcome, also. Anyone with questions can call JoAnn at (608) 849-4890.