Waunakee is set for a Nov. 8 referendum asking voters if they support building an aquatic center.
At their July 19 meeting, the Waunakee Village Board approved the explanatory statement to accompany the referendum question to be put to voters in the Nov. 8 election.
The question will read “Should the Village construct a public outdoor aquatics facility with an estimated construction cost of $9.4 million?”
The explanatory statement will read:
The Village Board of the Village of Waunakee would like input from Village residents on a very important issue. As many Village residents know, the Village Board is considering borrowing approximately $9.4 million for the purpose of constructing a public outdoor aquatics facility. In May, the Village Board directed Village staff to prepare an advisory referendum question to be placed on the November 8, 2022 general election ballot. If the Village moves forward with the project, the approximate impact on property taxes due to construction and operating costs is an increase of $44 per $100,000 in assessed property value. This figure includes the $9.4 million needed for construction as well as the additional tax levy needed to subsidize the annual operations. The site for this facility has not yet been determined, but it is the intention of the Board that it will be one which is already owned by the Village, in an effort to limit land acquisition costs associated with the project. A “yes” vote on this referendum question means that you support the Village of Waunakee constructing a public outdoor aquatics facility at an estimated cost of $9.4 million.
The board’s approval allows village staff to begin working on education and marketing materials to inform voters prior to the referendum. Information gathered throughout the process of exploring an aquatics facility is on the village’s website, https://www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/972/Aquatics.