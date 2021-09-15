The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Sept. 16: Wauktoberfest Wine Tasting
A wine tasting benefit event at Wauktoberfest will take place from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Endres Manufacturing grounds. Tickets can be found at wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 16: Legion Auxiliary potluck, shower
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 ant potluck meal at 6 p.m. will precede the meeting with hamburgers provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. During the meeting, the unit will hold its 6th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veteran’s Hospital in Madison to deliver donated baby rattles, toys, diapers size 1, and other needed item for newborns. for information, contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481.
Sept. 17: Youth Football Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host the annual tailgate for all youth football players prior to the Varsity game on Friday Sept. 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Tailgate will be held in the high school parking lot directly behind the stadium.
Sept. 17: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Choose baked potato or French fries, dinner include coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables, cookie. Price start at just $10. Full bar is available. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are served for dine-in or carry-out. To order, call (608) 849-7480.
Sept. 17-19: Wauktoberfest
Wauktoberfest, Waunakee’s celebration of its German and Bavarian heritage, will be at the Endres Manufacturing grounds at Hwy. Q all weekend long with live music, food, a beer tasting, games and contests. For a full schedule of events, visit wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 18: WaunaFest Run at Wauktoberfest
The WaunaFest Run will start at the WaunaFest grounds this year as part of that festival. It will begin and at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at 301 Community Dr., Lot F at Waunakee High School, directly next to Endres Manufacturing. This year’s race will feature only a 5K. To register, visit waunafestrun.com.
Sept. 18: Class of 1996 reunion
The Waunakee High School Class of 1996 reunion will be at Wauktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 18. The informal reunion was chosen to support the community and local service clubs. Please RSVP to Heidi Lobraco for a small wearable gift identifying you as class of ‘96. Madison County band starts at 7 p.m. Connect on the Class of 1996 Facebook page and check out all the events planned at http://wauktoberfest.com/There is also a high school home football game on Friday night. To support the class, send donations to be put into our class account. Make checks payable to WHS Class of 1996 and mail to Heidi Lobraco, 5550 Galway Dr., Waunakee, WI 53597.
Sept. 19: Meet Dane County Sheriff Barrett
The Waunakee GROW group invites the community to meet our new Dane County Sheriff, Kalvin Barrett at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Peaceful Valley park shelter at 2111 Peaceful Valley Parkway, Waunakee. Sheriff Barrett will introduce himself and discuss current issues, challenges and visions for the future of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Q & A will follow. Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman will help answer questions related to the Waunakee Police and Sheriff Department’s roles. This event will follow current COVID guidelines for outdoor events. For more social distancing bring your lawn chairs & masks. Sponsored by the Grass Roots Organization of Waunakee and more information is at http://grassrootswaunakee.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/Grass-Roots-Organization-of-Waunakee-263907043680393
Sept. 19: Dance Team yard sign fundraiser
The Waunakee Middle School Dance Team is spreading a positive, unifying message through a Wauna Stand Together yard sign fundraiser. Proceeds will help offset the team’s cost of costumes, poms, competition fees, team activities, and more. Orders can be made online at https://bit.ly/WaunaStand Order before Sept. 19 to receive your sign this month.
Sept. 21: Legion Dine-out benefit
A dine-out benefit for Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will be at Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, 1849 Northport Dr., in Madison, Sept. 21. A percentage of all sales from that day will be donated to the Auxiliary unit. Those participating should mention the American Legion Auxiliary 360 Dine-Out event when ordering.
Sept. 22: The Baked Lab
The Waunakee Public Library will present Shawn, owner of the Baked Lab, as he leads a demonstration of baking a flourless chocolate cake on Zoom Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. He combines his passions for baking and science to teach you how to make flourless chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse. His interactive and relaxed bake-alongs have been enjoyed by over 500 people this past year. See the library’s web site for ingredients needed to bake along.
Sept. 23: Misconceptions of ‘Race’
The Waunakee Public Library will host a talk that addresses why many are confused about “race” and how that can be fixed in a program titled “Misconceptions of ‘Race’” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23. The presenter, Dr. Duello, received her PhD in Human Anatomy from the University of Iowa, pursued postdoctoral research training in Reproductive Endocrinology at Colorado State University and in Cell Biology at Yale University. She has been a faculty member in the School of Medicine and Public Health since 1982.
Sept. 25: ACT practice test
The Waunakee Public Library is partnering with Galin Education to offer a realistic ACT experience. This diagnostic will help students work out some test-taking jitters as well as help focus their studying. Juniors and sophomores: don’t wait until the required test in school to start thinking about the ACT. Get ahead of the game now for free! Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. The test begins at 9 a.m. The test will take approximately 3.5 hours.
Sept. 25: Craft Show
American Auxiliary Unit 481 will host a craft show from noon-4 p.m. Sept. 25. It will feature a variety of homemade crafts, quilts, purses, jewelry, wreaths, knives and much more. The event will raise funds for the Auxiliary to help veterans. Post 481 is at 5337 W. River Road, next to Taylor Liquor off of Hwy. 113.
Sept. 25: Youth Soccer Night
All 4K to 8th grade students are invited to Youth Soccer Night taking place on Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Warrior Pitch at Waunakee High School. The JV purple/varsity reserve team plays Madison West at 5 p.m. followed by the Varsity team playing Madison West at 7 p.m. All Waunakee 4K through 8th grade youth who wear their club or recreational soccer jersey will get free admission. During the varsity game, halftime entertainment will involve youth participation in a PK shootout. Varsity poster signing will be held after the game at approximately 8:45 p.m. Come out and support our WHS boys’ soccer teams!
Sept. 29: PSAT/NMSQT test registration
Registration for the Oct. 13, 2021, PSAT/NMSQT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test) is taking place in the Waunakee High School Waunakee High School Counseling Office from Sept. 6-29. On Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, Waunakee High School will administer the 2021 PSAT/NMSQT for all interested sophomores and juniors. Only juniors are eligible to qualify for the competitive National Merit Scholarship. National Merit Scholars represent the top 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors. This is an optional test. For further information, contact the Waunakee High School Counseling Office at (608) 849-2100, extension 2115.
Oct. 1: Homecoming Parade
The Waunakee Homecoming Parade takes place Friday, Oct. 1, at 4:30 p.m. The parade starts at the Waunakee Fire Station, follows Second Street until turning right on South Street, finishing at the High School parking lot.