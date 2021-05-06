Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Pintrest: https://www.pinterest.com/waunakeepl/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
Monday thru Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
We are open for browsing! Curbside pickup still available. Please refer to our web site calendar for links to our virtual programs.
Online Storytime — Tuesdays and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; We’ll share stories, songs, rhymes, and more! We will be streaming the live videos straight from the library’s Facebook page. To get notified when we start streaming, make sure you Like or Follow our Facebook page. Some storytime videos will also be uploaded to the library YouTube page to be watched at your convenience.
Online Review Group — Join us on Goodreads.com for a group run by Waunakee Librarians to share book reviews, recommendations and have fun! If you have a Goodreads account, simply go to groups and search for Waunakee Public Library. Or just sign up for an account on Goodreads.com. Call us at 608-849-4217 if you have any questions.
High School Study Break Box — Monday, May 10 and 24, 9-9:30 a.m.; High schoolers, do you need a break from school and studying? Sign up to get one of our new study break boxes! Each box will have a mindless activity, a quick fun distraction, something to munch, and more! There will be a new box every two weeks. Supplies are limited so registration is required.
Hits of the Ragtime Era — Tuesday, May 11, 6:30 p.m. (Zoom); Pop music comes and goes, but some songs from over 100 years ago are just as fresh in the mind as the day they were written. We’ll take a look at some of the songs that captivated the public and how their popularity continued into the present, and we’ll also share some songs and rags that were hits back in their day. To quote Irving Berlin, “come on along” for a great hour of ragtime and also some early jazz and blues!
Wednesday Night Page Turners (Zoom) — Wednesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.; Join Patti for an interesting discussion and laughs! This month’s book is “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich.
Extreme Hopscotch (Outside!) — Monday, May 17, 2 p.m.; Teen and Preteens (grades 5-12) come to our first in person program in a year! We are going to spread out along the walking path and create our own extreme versions of hopscotch. Come to create a new version of hopscotch or just play other people’s creations! No registration necessary.
Jammie Jams (Facebook) — Monday, May 17, 6:30 p.m.; Wear your coziest pajamas and join us online for an evening storytime! We’ll share favorite stories, rhymes, activities, and more all from the Library’s Facebook page.
Ales n’ Tales (Zoom) — Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 p.m.; This month’s book is “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid.
Crafternoon: Mini Paintings (Zoom) — Tuesday, May 25, 4 p.m.; Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), join Angie to make your own mini painting. We will use tiny canvases to make our tiny art. Make sure to register. Supplies will be available for registrants to pick up starting on Wednesday, May 18.
Spring and Summer Birding (Zoom) — Tuesday, May 25, 6:30 p.m.; Are you curious about what birds you can find this season? Wisconsin’s woods, marshes, and prairies come alive with color and song during spring migration. Join Madison Audubon volunteer Caitlyn Schuchhardt to learn about the wide variety of birds you might find, from small colorful warblers to majestic wading birds and more. She’ll also share tips about getting started with birding and talk about must-visit destinations, so you can make the most of your birding adventures!
Vegetarian Cooking (Zoom) — Thursday, May 27, 6:30 p.m.; Join Huma Siddiqui as she makes a completely vegetarian meal over Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.