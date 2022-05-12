The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
May 16: Bullies and bullied: now what?
Whether you find out your child is being bullied or are shocked to find out your child is bullying others, there are specific steps to ensure the bullied child is protected and steps to help a child with bullying behaviors change. This presentation will take place at the Waunakee Public Library on Monday, May 16 @ 6:30 p.m. and will also teach your child to be an Upstander, not a Bystander. Led by Christine Bright, founder of Parenting Game, LLC.
May 17: Self Defense Class
Moh’s Martial Arts will offer a simple self-defense class for ages 12 and up fas a fundraiser for the Waunakee Middle School Dance Team. The class will be from 6-7 p.m. on May 17 at Waunakee Middle School To register online, visit https://bit.ly/self-defense2022.
May 19: Jackson Landing tour
Jim Stephenson will guide a walk through Jackson Landing Thursday, May 19, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with a stop for supper afterwards at Athens Grill. Stephenson will explain Jackson Landing history and local restoration work. Participants can learn why preserving this and other Westport/Waunakee conservation areas is important and how to help. Meet at Jackson Landing’s Shelter (next to Willows Tavern off Hwy M). Organized by GROW. More info: https://www.facebook.com/Grass-Roots-Organization-of-Waunakee-263907043680393 and https://grassrootswaunakee.org// .
May 19: The Farm on Badger Creek
Peggy Prilaman Marxen will share her memories of a Midwest girlhood at the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. She grew up near the town of Meteor in northwestern Wisconsin, isolated by geography yet surrounded by close-knit extended family. They supplemented their subsistence of dairy cows by hunting, fishing, and selling timber and maple syrup. For many years, her home lacked indoor plumbing, electricity, and a telephone. Peggy attended a one-room schoolhouse and walked, biked, or sledded the three miles to school and back, no matter the weather.
May 19: Legion Auxiliary Meeting, Officer Elections
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its regular monthly meetings on Thursday, May 19, at the Post, 417 E Main St., at 7 p.m. Election of officers for 2022-23 will be conducted during the meeting. Anyone interested in learning about the American Legion Auxiliary and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate. For more information on the ALA, contact Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com
May 21: Tri 4 Schools
{span}Tri 4 Schools 2022 Triathlon Series kicks off on on Saturday, May 21, with the Waunakee Kids Triathlon at Waunakee High School. This is the first time this will be held after two years off during COVID. This year’s event will feature over 500 youth participants ages 3-14 whose registration fees will go back to their local school to help provide resources for health and wellness programs{/span}
May 31: Memorial Day cemetery programs
American Legion Post 360 will have ceremonies for the departed veterans at the following cemeteries: 8 a.m., Union Cemetery in Vienna, Hwy 113; 8:20 a.m., Kolman Cemetery, West Woodland Drive; 8:40 a.m., Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley Road; 9 a.m. St John’s Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. St Mary’s Cemetery.
May 31: Memorial Day Parade, Program
The Memorial Program starts off with parade at 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Station on O’Malley Street, then to Main Street. The Color Guard leads the parade to the American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee. The 11 a.m. program includes Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer, and Eulogy (Chaplain Post 360), Laying of Wreath, Roll call of our deceased Veterans, Prayer, Salute to our departed Comrades and Taps.