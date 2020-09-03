Owls
Buy Now

You can use different size plates to create a family of owls.

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Ollie Owl

Supplies:

-2 paper plates

-brown paint

-paint brush

-scissors

-black, orange, yellow and white paper

-glue

What to Do:

-paint two paper plates brown and let dry

-cut one plate in half

-glue the half plates to the back of the whole plate to make wings

-add eyes and a beak with the colored paper

Use different sizes of paper plates and make an entire owl family. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

Load comments