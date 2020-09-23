The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Sept. 25: Hockey Club water softener salt sale
The Waunakee High School Hockey Water Softener Salt sale runs through Sept. 25. Community members can order online at www.waunakeehighschoolhockey.org/salt and players will deliver bags to their house or garage on Oct. 10.
Sept. 25: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish, 7121 Hwy. K in Asthon will serve a drive-thru Friday fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the school parking lot Setp. 25.
Sept. 25-26: Lions Club Fair Food drive-thru
The Waunakee Lions Club will sponsor Fair Food Wagons at the Village Park from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Some of the menu choices include hamburgers, hot dogs, cheese steaks, as well as funnel cakes, cotton candy and snow cones. Enter near the Village Center off of Bacon Street. Proceeds from the sale will help the club’s service programs in the village. Cash and credit cars will be accepted.
Sept. 26-Oct. 3: GOAT Days
GOAT Days, encouraging Waunakee area residents to Get Out And Try all there is in the community, . with an open day of food, shopping, business interaction and activities in downtown Waunakee.
Sept. 27: Cooking with Eugenia
Create Waunakee has created a cook-along, inviting Waunakee are residents to cook with Eugenia Mazza, who has recently opened Cibus, the Main Street shop specializing in Sicilian foods, ceramics, jewelry and other items. On Sept. 27, she will make Pesto Alla Trapanese. For information how to cook along with her, visit the Create Waunakee Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/3630206877026974/
Sept. 28: Legends of Witchcraft from the Nordic Countries
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program titled Wizards and Magicians: Legends of Witchcraft from the Nordic Countries Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. What is a witch and what do witches do? This presentation will address these deceptively simple questions in a Nordic context, looking particularly at Nordic legends. We’ll discuss how legends generally differ from folktales, and how legendary witchcraft played a role in the Nordic “witch hunts” of the 16th and 17th centuries.
Sept. 28: Special residential refuse pick-up
The Village of Waunakee’s Public Works and Pellitteri will conduct a large refuse residential pickup starting Sept. 28. All residents will be required to have their acceptable items, such as furniture, mattresses, dry carpeting and other items to the curb by 7 a.m. Sept. 28. Electronics and other items will not be accepted. For more information, visit the waunakee.com.
Sept. 30: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Wednesdays through October at the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo parking lot.
Sept. 30: Teaching Democracy
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program titled The Challenges of Teaching for Democracy in a Time of Political Climate Change on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. The political climate in the United States makes it extremely challenging for schools and universities to fulfill their historic obligation to teach for democracy. Dean Diana Hess will argue that despite significant and growing challenges to democratic education, it remains a vitally important part of our mission. Dean Diana Hess has served as the Dean for UW-Madison’s School of Education since 2015.
Oct. 3: Clear the Creek
Please join volunteers and Capitol Water Trails in helping remove log jams on Six Mile Creek between Mill Road and the Woodland Drive pond. This will make this section of creek accessible to paddlers and make the flow of water more efficient. Volunteers will meet at the Mill Road bridge at noon. We will work downstream from there. Gloves and clothing/shoes that can get wet are highly recommended. Sawing will be done entirely by Capitol Water Trails. Volunteers will be needed to put branches and logs up onto the banks. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For additional information, visit the Friends of Six Mile Creek group on Facebook.
Oct. 4: Pack the Trailer Food Drive
Waunakee Scout Troop 46 is holding a “Pack the Trailer” food drive event to benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly located at 205 N. Holiday Drive. This will help fill the gap left in the Waunakee Food Pantry’s inventory left when the Troop had to cancel its Scouting for Food event in April. The scouts will be outside of Piggly Wiggly all greeting shoppers (from 6 feet away, of course!) with a list of items most needed. Food items can also be retrieved from the trunk of vehicles when they pull up near the Troop 46 trailer. Cash donations are always accepted and appreciated.
Oct. 7: Registration deadline for PSAT/NMSQT
On Thursday morning, October 29, the Waunakee High School Counseling Department will administer the 2020 PSAT/NMSQT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test) for all interested juniors. Only juniors are eligible to qualify for this competitive National Merit Scholarship which National Merit Scholars represent the top 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors. Please know this is an optional test. The window to register for the test is Sept. 21-Oct. 7. An Infinite Campus message will go out to all junior families/students with registration information. Specific information about this test is located on the Counseling/Student Services Testing webpage of the Waunakee High School website. For further information about this test, please contact the high school’s counseling office at 849-2100, extension 2115. All testing dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Oct. 9: Legion drive-thru fish fry
On Friday October 9, from 4-7 pm American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will have a Drive-Thru fish fry. Menu includes three pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and a tartar sauce.$12 per meal cash or check only. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to pick your food without leaving your car. For more information call or email Commander Mark McWilliams 608-669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
Oct. 11: Dane Firefighters drive-thru chicken dinner
The Dane Fire Department will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner Oct. 11. The department is encouraging and accepting pre-orders until Sept. 27 at www.danefire.com. A limited number of dinners will be available Oct. 11, but a pre-order is the only way to ensure you will a meal. The dinner is $12 and includes a half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, and a dinner roll. Also as a fundraiser, you can can participate in Sportsman’s Raffle or order a stoneware mug by visiting the website.
