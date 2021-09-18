Artwork to fill Schumacher Farm Park Oct. 2

On Oct. 2, when Schumacher Farm County Park is filled with artists’ booths, the artists – not the organizers – will reap the rewards.
That’s because the Waunakee Artisan Fair has been planned by artists for artists.
The event is the brainchild of Natasha Lutes, who creates jewelry.
“I had been doing shows before,” she said, adding that , cutting into the profits.
The organizers made the most money, Lutes said, adding if the fair were canceled, the artists often didn’t get their deposit refunded. At outdoor events, rain could also affect attendance and sales.
“Artists invest a lot in the displays and work. I was thinking about what I wish was available,” Lutes said. She came up with an artist-centered art show.
Lutes joined the Create Waunakee committee, which aspires to support artists and innovators. She noted that since Waunakee has no year-round space where artists can display and sell their work, a one-day show could help provide that support, she said.
“When I joined Create Waunakee, I had no idea of the number of artists and their talent because I never see it in Waunakee,” she said.
Opportunities like the Waunakee Artisan Fair can help artists succeed and sustain the cost of supplies, whether that’s canvas and paint, camera equipment or metal.
“They need a return on investment to keep creating,” Lutes added.
She talked to fellow artist Rona Neri, an award-winning nature and wildlife photographer, about hosting the fair.
“Usually she keeps me grounded,” Lutes said, adding this time, Neri encouraged her to pursue the idea. Neri also agreed to be a co-organizer.
When Lutes approached Village Administrator Todd Schmidt with the idea, he told her to “run with it,” she said. Create Waunakee is supplying banners advertising the event, but otherwise, it is self-funded.
Schumacher Farm County Park offered the space, allowing Lutes and Neri to keep the entry cost at $40 for the artists. They began inviting artists to apply in January.
The two wanted to ensure the artists saw strong sales. They created a juried event, accepting a “level of art that will curate an audience,” Lutes said.
“That’s why it’s an artisan market,” Neri explained, noting the distinction between this event and arts-and-craft shows. Buyers for crafts are different than those for art, Neri said.
“We want to draw people who want to buy art,” she added.
To support young artists, they encouraged high-school and college art students to apply for scholarships, waiving the entry fee for 10 student booths.
They also invited artists with diverse backgrounds.
“All summer long, Rona and I had the terrible job of going to art fairs,” Lutes said.
Rona added that they personally invited artists they thought would fit well. Still, the Waunakee Artisan Fair will be a number of artists’ first professional show.
The Waunakee community can see the outcome Oct. 2 at Schumacher Farm County Park, where about 40 booths will display regional artists’ work. Restoration Cider and a number of food carts will serve refreshments. Live music is planned as well. A nominal $2 entry fee will be charged for attendees. All fees will go toward funding the event next year, the organizers said.
Neri envisions the event as “a fun fall atmosphere,” she said, adding, “I ordered a perfect day.”
The fair will feature a variety of mediums, including pottery, sculptures, quilts, photographs, paintings, mixed media and more. To take a peek at some of the work, visit the Create Waunakee Facebook page’s features of local artists.