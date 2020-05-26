With families at during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together at home. Crafts with Ms. Connie will publish each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
3D FLowers
Supplies:
-colored paper
-pencil
-scissors
-glue
-markers or crayons
What to Do:
-trace and cut three identical flower patterns for each 3D flower you plan to make
-fold them in half, matching the sides perfectly
-glue them on top of each other in a stack, only putting glue on the outsides on each petal (don’t glue inside the fold)
-open the papers up in to a fan shape and glue the two outside edges onto your background paper
-add the details to each flower (stem and leaves) using paper or markers
Share pictures of your flowers with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
