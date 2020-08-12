The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Aug. 14: American Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a takeout fish fry from its post at Hwy. 113 and River Road, next to Taylor’s Liquor. Order ahead by phone only 849-7480 from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu will include deep fried cod and baked cod a large walleye filet. Dinners include coleslaw, beans. choice of potato baked or french fries. When you arrive, someone from the post will be outside to take your name and your payment. Debit and credit cards will not be accepted.
Aug. 18: Partners in Prevention Summit
Waunakee Community Cares Coalition shares an opportunity to attend a Faith/Spiritual Leaders: Partners in Prevention Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 10-11:30 a.m. (FREE virtual Event). To register visit awyfaithprevent.eventbrite.com by Monday, Aug. 17. You will learn about the continuing opioid crisis and Wisconsin’s response, the role of community prevention coalitions and opportunities to partner with them to benefit faith communities will be explored, you will consider a possible larger faith-based coalition to address substance prevention, treatment and recovery, and gain access to resources for local prevention activities.
Aug. 19: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Wednesdays through October at the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo parking lot.
Sept. 2 & 3: Hunter Education Registration
}Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Education class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 or 3 at the Waunakee Village Park shelter, 410 E. Main St. Call or email: Heather Fiess at (608) 846-8888, colla1119@gmail.com to reserve a spot or for more information. Space is limited to first 40 students. Students should attend the registration in person, and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A WI DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Education Class will be held at The Dane County Range on Hwy 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and to noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.{/div}
Sept. 10-12: Garage Sale Days
Fall garage sale days are Sept. 10-12 in Waunakee, the weekend after Labor Day. No map is planned for this smaller event, but residents are invited to advertise their garage sales in the Waunakee Tribune.
