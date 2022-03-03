The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
March 4: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry — Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd. in Dane on March 4. Serving is from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
March 5: Corned beef dinner — American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve its annual corned beef and cabbage dinner from 2 till 6 p.m. A full bar will be available. Carry-out or dine in. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor. Store
March 7: English Group - English Group resumes on March 7 at the Waunakee Public Library. The group for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English meets weekly from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday evenings and from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Waunakee Public Library. It will continue through May 17. For information, visit the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection website: https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group.
March 8: Diagnostic ACT for Sophomores — A free ACT diagnostic test at The Waunakee Public Library, March 8 @ 9:00 a.m. While the juniors are taking their ACT, get a head start for your own test. The library is partnering with Galin Education to offer a realistic ACT experience. This diagnostic will help you work out some test taking jitters as well as help you focus your studying. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. The test will take approximately 3.5 hours.
March 10: Legion Post 460 meeting — American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee, will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, March 10. Legion Birthday dinner will be served by the Auxiliary. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner 6pm and followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in the American Legion. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 673-0337 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
March 12: Meat raffle — American Legion Post 481 in Westport will host a meat raffle and 50/50 drawing from 1-4 p.m. March 12.
March 14: Pi (PIE) Day returns to library - The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell homemade pies of various types on Monday, March 14, in the library lobby. Hours are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they are sold out. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the children’s story room in the library on Sunday, March 13, between 1 and 3:30 p.m. or by 9:30 a.m. Monday. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan near the coffee bar at the library starting Feb. 28 and sign their name. Donated pies will be decorated with ribbons by volunteers so they are perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Pies are $15 each. All Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Anyone with questions can contact eateeter@charter.net
March 15: Spring swim registration — Registration for spring swim lessons opens at 6 p.m. March 15. For information, visit: https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/swimming_lessons.cfm