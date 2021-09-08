The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Sept. 9: Waunakee FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Sept. 9: Swim lessons registration
Fall swim lessons signup starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. For information, visit www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/swimming_lessons.cfm
Sept. 9:Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
Sept. 9: Bourbon, cigars, bacon, oh my
The Wauktoberfest bourbon tasting with bacon appetizers and cigars (or non-cigars) will be at the Lone Girl Sept. 9 with J. Henry pouring samples of bourbon produced at J.Henry Farms. Tickets are on sale at Neil’s Village Liquor. Proceeds go to the Waunakee Community Foundation.
Sept. 10-11: Dane Oktoberfest
Lake Melvin Yacht Club will host Dane Oktoberfest Sept. 10 from 6-11 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. at Bert Deans Park, 120 Railroad St., Dane. It will include a coed softball tournament, raffles, silent auction, food and beverages, and on Friday night, a free movie, “Abominable,” will be shown. Saturday, a free bounce house for children will be set up from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Other games for children and a beanbag tournament are on tap for Saturday, as well. Oktoberfest is the club’s fundraiser for the nonprofit, that raises money for local families in need in the Dane Waunakee and Lodi areas.
Sept. 12: Heritage Fest
Heritage Fest at Schumacher Farm Park is Sept. 12 and will feature various historical demonstrations including steam-powered threshing machines, woodstove cooking, antique tractors, and cider making. Guests will be able to try their hand at some of the valuable skills that were used on a depression-era farmstead such as woodworking, weaving, knitting, spinning, and many other crafts. There will be farm animals, house tours, food trucks, old-fashioned games, and music by the Madison Jug Band all day long. Tickets are available day of the event; $10/adult, $3/children ages 3 & over, or $20/family.
Sept. 12: Pancakes & Planes
The Waunakee Airport’s annual community breakfast will be Sept. 12 from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Sponsored by the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association, the breakfast menu will be pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage and beverages. Airplane rides will be available, along with displays of aircraft, vintage, motorcycles, face painting and a bounce house. The airport will celebrate its 75th year.
Sept. 12: Punt, Pass Kick competition
The Knights of Columbus, Fathers William & Christian Nellin Council 6371 of Waunakee in conjunction with the “Wisconsin State Knights of Columbus” invite all boys and girls ages 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 to participate in our Punt, Pass & Kick contest on Sept. 12 at the field behind St. John’s School. Registration will begin at noon with competition set for 12:30. Entry forms and rules will be available at registration, or you can contact Gerry Daniels for entry forms and rules in advance at gerrytwin02@gmail.com or (608) 320-0721. There are no fees for any child entering the contest and no equipment is required. All contestants should wear tennis shoes as cleats or specialty shoes are not allowed. Winners and awards will be announced at the end of the competition and will advance to the next level of district competition.
Sept. 13: English Group
English Group resumes Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.. Session 2 will run Sept. 13-Oct. 19 in the Waunakee Public Library. Join the group as a tutor or learner. Register at https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group/
Sept. 14: Social Security, Taxes in Retirement
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on social security and taxes during retirement at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The No. 1 stressor regarding retirement is the fear of running out of money. Attendees will learn ways to collect Social Security and how it is taxed, costs and benefits of delaying collection of Social Security and/or pre-tax retirement savings, how your money is taxed in retirement.
Sept. 16: Wauktoberfest Wine Tasting
A wine tasting benefit event at Wauktoberfest will take place from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Endres Manufacturing grounds. Tickets can be found at wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 16: Legion Auxiliary potluck, shower
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 ant potluck meal at 6 p.m. will precede the meeting with hamburgers provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. During the meeting, the unit will hold its 6th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veteran’s Hospital in Madison to deliver donated baby rattles, toys, diapers size 1, and other needed item for newborns. for information, contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481.
Sept. 17: Youth Football Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host the annual tailgate for all youth football players prior to the Varsity game on Friday Sept. 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Tailgate will be held in the high school parking lot directly behind the stadium.
Sept. 17: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Choose baked potato or French fries, dinner include coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables, cookie. Price start at just $10. Full bar is available. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are served for dine-in or carry-out. To order, call (608) 849-7480.
Sept. 17-19: Wauktoberfest
Wauktoberfest, Waunakee’s celebration of its German and Bavarian heritage, will be at the Endres Manufacturing grounds at Hwy. Q all weekend long with live music, food, a beer tasting, games and contests. For a full schedule of events, visit wauktoberfest.com.
Sept. 18: WaunaFest Run at Wauktoberfest
The WaunaFest Run will start at the WaunaFest grounds this year as part of that festival. It will begin and at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at 301 Community Dr., Lot F at Waunakee High School, directly next to Endres Manufacturing. This year’s race will feature only a 5K. To register, visit waunafestrun.com.
Sept. 18: Class of 1996 reunion
The Waunakee High School Class of 1996 reunion will be at Wauktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 18. The informal reunion was chosen to support the community and local service clubs. Please RSVP to Heidi Lobraco for a small wearable gift identifying you as class of ‘96. Madison County band starts at 7 p.m. Connect on the Class of 1996 Facebook page and check out all the events planned at http://wauktoberfest.com/There is also a high school home football game on Friday night. To support the class, send donations to be put into our class account. Make checks payable to WHS Class of 1996 and mail to Heidi Lobraco, 5550 Galway Dr., Waunakee, WI 53597.
Sept. 19: Meet Dane County Sheriff Barrett
The Waunakee GROW group invites the community to meet our new Dane County Sheriff, Kalvin Barrett at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Peaceful Valley park shelter at 2111 Peaceful Valley Parkway, Waunakee. Sheriff Barrett will introduce himself and discuss current issues, challenges and visions for the future of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Q & A will follow. Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman will help answer questions related to the Waunakee Police and Sheriff Department’s roles. This event will follow current COVID guidelines for outdoor events. For more social distancing bring your lawn chairs & masks. Sponsored by the Grass Roots Organization of Waunakee and more information is at http://grassrootswaunakee.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/Grass-Roots-Organization-of-Waunakee-263907043680393
Sept. 19: Dance Team yard sign fundraiser
The Waunakee Middle School Dance Team is spreading a positive, unifying message through a Wauna Stand Together yard sign fundraiser. Proceeds will help offset the team’s cost of costumes, poms, competition fees, team activities, and more. Orders can be made online at https://bit.ly/WaunaStand Order before Sept. 19 to receive your sign this month.
Sept. 21: Legion Dine-out benefit
A dine-out benefit for Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will be at Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, 1849 Northport Dr., in Madison, Sept. 21. A percentage of all sales from that day will be donated to the Auxiliary unit. Those participating should mention the American Legion Auxiliary 360 Dine-Out event when ordering.
Sept. 29: PSAT/NMSQT test registration
Registration for the Oct. 13, 2021, PSAT/NMSQT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test) is taking place in the Waunakee High School Waunakee High School Counseling Office from Sept. 6-29. On Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, Waunakee High School will administer the 2021 PSAT/NMSQT for all interested sophomores and juniors. Only juniors are eligible to qualify for the competitive National Merit Scholarship. National Merit Scholars represent the top 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors. This is an optional test. For further information, contact the Waunakee High School Counseling Office at (608) 849-2100, extension 2115.