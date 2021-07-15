Art Reception – River Arts in Prairie du Sac will host a reception for artists Ken Schneider and John Pahlas from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 16. The gallery is at 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac.
Moon Walk — The Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance full moon hike is Wednesday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. Meet at the Slack Road trailhead. The group will walk up to the mesic prairie for a look at the sun setting over Devil’s Lake State Park to the west and the moon rising in the east. For more information, contact Bill at (608) 843-3926.
Opera – Opera in the Park at Garner Park in Madison resumes July 24, with a rain date July 25. For information, visit madisonopera.org.
Chalk Festival – River Arts Gallery has announced the first-ever Sauk Prairie Chalk Festival from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 July 24 p.m. at the Meyer Oak Grove Park. Kids can make their own chalk creations at the park. To register, visit www.RiverArtsInc.org/chalk
Quilts — The Rio Area Library Friends will host a Quilt and Artisan Show at the Rio High School on Aug. 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to benefit the Rio Community Library.