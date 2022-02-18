The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Feb. 18: Westport Legion Fish FryWaunakee American Legion 481 will serve a fish fry with a choice of deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi and sides on Feb. 18. A full bar is available. The Legion Post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinner can be dine in or carry-out. To order, call (608) 849-7480.
Feb. 19: Waunakee Project Brave
A free community event, Waunakee Project Brave, is set for 3-5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The event will feature a montage of singer songwriters, musicians, speakers, inspirational storytelling and resources to bring the community together and show anyone struggling that they are not alone. The venue is for ages middle school and up and parents and adults with a passion for music and education and to break the stigma surrounding mental health and substance abuse.
Feb. 21: Volunteer workshopA session for those looking to learn more about volunteer tutoring with English Group is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Waunakee Public Library Community Room. English Group is a a free literacy program for Waunakee-area English Language Learners (ELLs). Sessions are held from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday evenings and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Waunakee Public Library in March, April and May. For information, visit https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group/
Feb. 24: Preparing for College AdmissionsThis is a college chat for parents of 8th -11th graders at the Waunakee Public Library, Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The focus is on the college admissions timeline, test optional admissions, what colleges are looking for and tips and advice for students and parents as they prepare their courses, activities and plan ahead for the future.
Feb. 25: Teen and Preteen Snowball FightTeens and Preteens only (entering grades 5-12) are invited to join the snow fun on the lawn behind the Waunakee Public Library, Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. It is time for a snowball fight! Bring warm clothes and your throwing arms. No need to register, just come by.
Feb. 28: The Great British Baking Tour — Zoom.The Waunakee Public Library and UK travel/relocation consultant will present a delightful culinary tour inspired by “The Great British Baking Show” television series, aired on PBS. Set for Monday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. on Zoom, for, the program will discuss making a proper cup of tea, regional specialties, their origins, and the particular parts of the UK they hail from. She’ll translate the trickiest parts of British recipes for Americans so you can try them in your own kitchen.
March 3 – Waunakee Memory CaféThe Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, March 3, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The café’s theme is “Luck of the Irish.” Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. If the Waunakee Schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
March 7: English GroupEnglish Group resumes on March 7 at the Waunakee Public Library. The group for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English meets weekly from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday evenings and from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Waunakee Public Library. It will continue through May 17. For information, visit the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection website: https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group/