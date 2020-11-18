The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Nov. 19: Open Mic on Zoom
The Waunakee Public Library will host an open mike Zoom session for peopel to showcase and share their talents of writing, music performance, comedy, acting, magic tricks or juggling at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Performance times will be 10-minute slots.
Nov. 20: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will service fish dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 while supporting local veteran programs. There will be a choice of baked or deep-fried cod, or a large walleye filet. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or french fries, cookie and coffee, and start at just $10. Full bar available. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Nov. 20: 150th year logo contest deadline
Waunakee community members are invited to design a logo for the village’s 150th year for the Village of Waunakee’s logo contest. The village needs a log to celebrate this milestone and be used throughout the year within print and merchandise and a commemorative coin. The winning submission will receive $150 cash sponsored by the Waunakee Rotary Club. Logo concepts can be submitted via email as jpg, pdf or png files to kwest@waunakee.com or a hard copy can be submitted in person to Kylie West at Village Hall. Include your name, email and phone number with the logo design.
Nov. 22: Peace Event
Members of the greater Waunakee community will gather and celebrate our commonalities and connections with a Peace Event that will culminate in enjoying the beauty of Rotary in Lights and the glow of LED balloons. The two preferred ways you can participate in the Peace Event:
-Drive your vehicle along the Peace Event route from the Village Center to Rotary in Lights.
-Participate virtually by eating a family meal and/or watching the livestream of the event on the Waunakee Peace Walk Facebook page.
Schedule of Events is as follows: 11 a.m-1 p.m.: Pre-ordered Community Meal pickup at Waunakee High School; 4 p.m.: walking participants gather at the Village Center to pick up balloons, and face masks if ordered/needed. Walkers are asked to socially distance and wear a face mask. Vehicle participants enter the village center parking lot from Madison Street to pick up balloons and face masks if ordered/needed. 4-4:30 p.m.: vehicles caravan along route to Rotary in Lights in the Village Park; 4:30 p.m. — Lighting of the Rotary Lights Registration is free. Please register if you plan to walk or drive so the organizars know how many to expect. Donations from the community will make this event possible! To make a tax-deductible contribution to support the important operational costs that will make the event safe and memorable, make your donation at Peace Walk 2020 Donations.
