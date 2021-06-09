The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
June 10: Legion, Auxiliary officer installation
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, June 10, at the Post, 417 E Main St. This will be a joint meeting with the American Legion to install officers for 2021-22. Cocktails are at 5:30 p.m.; a potluck meal will be shared at 6 p.m. (bring meat to grill and a dish to pass) and separate meetings with officer installation will follow. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as children, grandchildren and family members of veterans. The purpose of the Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. The Auxiliary conducts various projects throughout the year in furtherance of these goals. For more information, call (608) 334-1481 or send a message to shirleybear@outlook.com For more information about the Waunakee American Legion, contact Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
June 12: Schumacher Farm Park Music Fest
The annual Friends of Schumacher Farm Music Festival will features three local bands, Back2Back Acoustic, Back 40 and The Honey Pies, from noon-8 p.m. June 12. Tickets are $10 the day of show.
June 12: Star Wars Day
A program at the Waunakee Public Library will celebrate all things Star Wars on the Patio at the Waunakee Public Library, Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. Costumes encouraged but not required. Bring your camera for photo opportunities with all your favorite “bad guys doing good.” All ages. Seating will not be provided, but everyone is welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets.
June 13: Retirement of Colors
On June 13, American Legion Post 360, Auxiliary Unit 360 and the Boy Scouts, Troop 46, will have a retirement of the old colors ceremony from noon until 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee. Section 8(k) of the Flag Code states: “The Flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Since 1937, The American Legion has promoted the use of a public flag disposal ceremony. This ceremony is a fitting tribute and an overt expression of patriotism, which enhances the public’s understanding of honor and respect due the American Flag. There will be free crafts, hot dogs, chips and more. All are welcome to attend.
June 13: Accordion Jam
The 42nd Rudi Burkhalter Accordion Jam will begin at noon at Rex’s Innkeeper June 13.
June 14: Travels with Tracy Will
The Waunakee Public Library’s Zoom program will feature a virtual Wisconsin trip on Monday June 14 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Tracey Will. From The Apostle Islands to Marinette, down the coast to Kenosha, across the land bridge to Sinsinawa, and up the Mississippi and St. Croix to Superior, Wisconsin’s history and activities are yours to enjoy. Tracy Will shares his books as points of beginning for your Wisconsin travels.
June 16: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be June 3 from 3-6 p.m. at the Waun-A-Bowl Parking Lot, 301 S. Century Avenue.
June 18-19: Fair Food
The Waunakee Lions Club will sponsor Fair Food wagons at Village Park from 3-7 p.m. June 18 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 19. Some of the menu choices include hamburger, hot dogs, cheese steaks, funnel cakes, cotton candy and snow cones. Enter the park from the Village Center driveway. Proceeds will help the club’s service programs. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
June 20: Summertime at the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park will offer a Summertime at the Farm program from 1-3 p.m. June 20.