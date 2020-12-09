The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Dec. 10: The History and Folklore of Santa
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program on the history and folklore of Santa Claus Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Many folks know that our modern-day Santa Claus had his start as St. Nicholas, but what happened on the journey to make us think of a “jolly old elf,” rather than a pious Christian Bishop? Where, exactly, did Santa Claus come from, and why does his popularity remain so high in modern American popular culture? This Illustrated Lecture is well-researched, with details on the journey Bishop Nicholas made to become our current-day Santa Claus. It also includes many recognizable images and poems.
Dec. 12: Cooking from Home
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom Cooking from Home program Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12) can join join Angie and create some popcorn creations! We’ll make caramel corn and savory seasoned popcorn. Make sure to register. Registrants will receive an email on the day of the event with Zoom meeting information.
Dec. 12-13: Curbside recall petition signing
Waunakee school district residents will have two opportunities to sign a petition to recall school board President David Boetcher. The first is Dec. 12 from 4-6 p.m. in the Westbridge Park, where a bonfire will be lit. The second is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the south parking lot of Centennial Park. Both events are drive-up; social distancing procedures will be followed and masks will be enforced. For information, visit https://www.familiesforwaunakeeschoolexcellence.com.
Dec. 12: Local author visit
Waunakee resident Mike Grasee will discuss his book, “The Cancer Chronicles: My Eleven-Year Journey and Advice to Fight the Big C,” during the Waunakee Public Library’s Zoom event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Visit the library’s website to log in.
Dec. 18: American Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
A
merican Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve fish dinners serving from 5 to 8 p.m. with proceeds supporting local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod or a large walleye filet. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or French fries, cookie and coffee and start at just $10. A full bar is available. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are offered for take-out only. Call (608) 849-7480 to order.
