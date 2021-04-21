The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
April 21: The Science of Perception
On Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. the Waunakee Public library will host a zoom program on how our brain decides how we perceive everything around us. In this engaging program, William explores the real science of how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist. You’ll experience how optical illusions work, why people fall for scams, and how we make thousands of choices every day that are influenced subconsciously. William will also give the attendees proven, scientific, actionable techniques to preserve brain health.
April 22: English Group virtual meet and greet
A virtual meet and greet is set for volunteer tutors in Waunkaee’s English Group. This is a free literacy program to help people who primarily or only speak another language. Tutors do not need to speak any other language than English. Community members can learn how they can help. The English Group makes a difference by helping others strengthen their English skills. The virtual meeting will be 10-11 a.m. April 22. Register at http://bit.ly/EnglishGroupMeetandGreet. Anyone with questions can call (608) 849-5740.
April 22: Community listening session
Village President Chris Zellner and the village’s management team are planning a community listening session via Zoom at 6 p.m. April 22. The purpose of the session is to give residents an opportunity to meet informally with them to discuss issues on a variety of topics such as growth, improvements and projects, traffic, neighborhood conditions, public safety issues or any other village-related issues. To participate online in Zoom webinar, use this link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89891529119. A computer (with audio/microphone), tablet, or smart phone will allow participation. Or, call (312) 626-6799, and enter Webinar ID: 898 9152 9119. Those requiring toll-free options are asked to contact Village Hall for details prior to the meeting at administrator@waunakee.com or (608) 850-2182.
April 23: Prairie Work Party
Schumacher Farm County Park will host a prairie work party from 10 a.m.-noon April 23. Participants will help pull garlic mustard in the upper woodland then take a stroll to look for spring ephemerals in bloom. You are asked to bring your own gloves and water bottle.
April 24: Drug Take-back Day
Waunakee area residents looking to dispose of unused medications can do so from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24 at the Waunakee Police Department, 205 N. Klein Dr.
April 25: Springtime at the Farm
Schumacher Farm County Park will celebrate Earth Day with activities such as a wildflower scavenger hunt, planting garden seeds, kite-flying and more. Registration is required. Visit the website, schumacherfarmpark.org.
May 1: Yard Games kickoff
The Waunakee Public Library will kick off its collection of yard games for all ages at the library lawn Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is invited to try out the games before they can be checked out — from Cornhole and Slammo to Flickin’ Chicken and Ladder Golf. Games will be set up and available to play from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
May 6: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will be meeting on Thursday, May 6, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.