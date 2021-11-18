The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Nov. 19: Westport Legion fish fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi the evening of Nov. 19/ Choose baked potato or French fries; dinner includes coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables and a cookie. Full bar available. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Nov. 20: Hockey vs. Cancer
The Waunakee Warrior Boys Hockey team will face off at the Ice Pond against the Middleton Cardinals for the season opener and Hockey Fight Cancer night. Waunakee Warrior Hockey has made a tradition of hosting a Pancreatic Cancer Awareness night as part of Hockey Fights Cancer month. A miracle minute will happen between periods along with a raffle and Country music night. Survivors and families affected by pancreatic cancer will be recognized. Attendees can wear purple to show support for families affected by pancreatic cancer.
Nov. 20: Clear the Creek
Volunteers are needed to help remove logjams and debris from Six Mile Creek from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 20. Meet nest to barns at the end of Enchanted View Lane in the Town of Westport. Volunteers are asked to bring saws or other equipment and to wear clothing that can get wet or dirty or waders. Anyone with questions can call (608) 571-7836.
Nov. 20: Holiday craft sale
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library’s Annual Holiday Craft Fair, Bake Sale and Usborne Book Fair will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr. Proceeds benefit the library.
Nov. 20: Natural wreath-making
Schumacher Farm County Park will host a program on making holiday wreaths with natural materials from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 20. To sign up for the program, visit the farm park’s calendar on its website, schumacherfarmpark.org.
Nov. 23: Teenagers: Helping them find direction
A Zoom discussion at the Waunakee Public Library will focus on the tension between parents and teens particularly when they seem unmotivated and without direction. Using simple word changes and the Bridge Tool, parents may see increased motivation and direction in their teens. The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Nov. 27: Barn quilt painting workshop
The Waunakee Village Center will present a barn quilt painting workshop with EL Barn Quilt from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27. Am intricate design will be pre-drawn on a 2’ x 2’ board ready for indoor or outdoor décor. Participants choose up to five colors and do the painting. All supplies are included and no experience is necessary. To register, visit waunakee.com/recreation.
Dec. 2: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. This café will be a holiday celebration with a brunch, Christmas carol singing led by choir members from Peace Lutheran Church and a visit from Santa Claus. Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. If the Waunakee Schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
Dec. 2: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Dec. 4: Youth basketball night
The community is invited to Youth Basketball Night on Saturday, Dec 4, at 7 p.m., as the Warriors take on Baraboo at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse. JV tip-off is at 6 p.m. followed by Varsity tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for 3rd through 8th grade youth who wear their Waunakee Youth Girls Basketball or Waunahoops basketball jersey/t-shirt to the game. Free spirit signs will be handed out to youth at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will feature a youth scrimmage halftime show and the Varsity poster signing immediately following the game.