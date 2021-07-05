Waunakee woman's book takes readers along on for the ride

Susan Rather and Jeff Tews have kayaked the Mississippi and biked across the country, and along the way, Rather kept a blog of her travels, allowing friends and family to follow their adventures.
The Waunakee couple’s wanderlust has taken them across the United States and beyond as they’ve hiked, biked and paddled, and Rather has documented much of it.
So much, in fact, all of her blogs have been fodder for a book she recently published.
“Second Act: Finding Love and Adventure in the Second Half of our Lives,” by Susan E. Rather, contains just about half of their travel experiences.
During the pandemic, Rather was craving travel and began reviewing her writings.
“I took my stories of my trips and I tried to weave them in with what was going on with our business and Jeff’s and my relationship, and tried to make a story,” Rather said.
The couple own BrightStar Senior Living in Waunakee, along with other locations.
This is their second marriage, and together they became BrightStar franchise owners in 2006.
When Rather considered publishing a book, she talked with a fellow BrightStar franchise owner who had also self-published. She then began talking to different presses, settling on Mill City Press, who told her she had enough material for two books.
“Second Act” takes readers along on these adventures – to Europe, Cuba, Bonaire and in between, and across the United States – but also imparts the lessons travel has to teach about ourselves and to bring to our everyday lives.
Rather and Tews discovered a fundamental difference between one another while on the cross-country bicycle trip in 2012.
“We learned so much about each other even though we’d been married probably seven years and we’d been in business together for five years. It’s amazing how much we learned about each other,” Rather said.
She explained that while Tews is goal-driven, riding to the destination, she is more easily districted, wanting to see sights along the way.
She remembered one day in Montana when she took them far off course.
“He’s very patient with me, so he would agree even though he didn’t want to,” Rather said.
They reached the visitor’s center of a dam she had wanted to see and had what Rather called “a quiet moment.”
“He got off the bike and he sat on the guardrail, and he said, ‘I’m going to stay here. You go.’ And I sat on the guardrail on the other side of the bike and I said, ‘No,’” she said.
It was hot, and flies were biting, sending them both to the visitor’s center.
“Which was lovely," Rather said, "but then we had a long grueling day, and we didn’t finish until 9 p.m. in Eureka, Montana.”
Their evening was capped off with what Rather described as a “lovely dinner with a former surf bum named Mike that was running this restaurant.”
The following day, she and Tews had a serious talk. In the future, they would take time to carefully study the route and budget sightseeing stops.
Some of the memorable ones were not necessarily the best choices. Rather recalled stopping at a hot springs a week later where they thought they’d soak their muscles.
“It was a miserable,” she said, noting that the place had since been shut down and had likely become a place for drug dealing.
“The one pool that they had was all slimy. On the walls were newspaper articles of what it had been, like Evel Knievel had done a jump there, and they did the world’s biggest hamburger there 20 years ago,” Rather said.
Prior to the bicycle trip in 2012, Rather and Tews prepared their staff to be self-sufficient and manage day-to-day operations. It has allowed the team to work independently.
“Second Act” ends with the couple’s kayak trip down the Mississippi. To plan this one, they found a Facebook group of Mississippi paddlers who had taken extended river trips in a variety of craft, including canoes, kayaks and even stand-up paddleboards. Just as Rather and Tews lived and camped from the bicycles, they did the same from sea kayaks.
The two also learned the importance of long trips. The three-week vacations are what Rather called “clarity breaks.”
“I think that’s helped the business be successful, and to do stuff you love to do is such a gift,” she said.
At the end of such trips, the couple have sometimes made serious business decisions. One example can be seen early in the book during their first three-week vacation in Europe when Tews has an epiphany, leading him to make a career change and own his own business. That’s when they purchased the BrightStar Care franchise.
The pandemic didn’t stop the two from exploring; it just kept their jaunts closer to home. In preparation for a 9-day trek up Kilimanjaro, which was rescheduled to the end of this summer, they spent the past year hiking the Ice Age Trail. This month, they will hit the halfway point of the 500-mile trail.
“We hiked all year long, and it was just a blast to hike in the snow in October,” Rather said.
The two have a long list of places they’d like to visit, including Southeast Asia and Japan.
And likely, “Second Act” is far from the final act.
The book is available on Amazon.com and Target.com.