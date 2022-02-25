The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Feb. 25: Teen and Preteen Snowball FightTeens and Preteens only (entering grades 5-12) are invited to join the snow fun on the lawn behind the Waunakee Public Library, Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. It is time for a snowball fight! Bring warm clothes and your throwing arms. No need to register, just come by.
Feb. 28: The Great British Baking Tour — ZoomThe Waunakee Public Library and UK travel/relocation consultant will present a delightful culinary tour inspired by “The Great British Baking Show” television series, aired on PBS. Set for Monday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. on Zoom, for, the program will discuss making a proper cup of tea, regional specialties, their origins, and the particular parts of the UK they hail from. She’ll translate the trickiest parts of British recipes for Americans so you can try them in your own kitchen.
March 2: Candle Box Workshop at Fab LabThe Waunakee school district’s Community Education Department will offer a laser cut candle box workshop at the Waunakee High School Innovation Center taught by high school instructors. To register, visit waunakee.revtrak.net.
March 3: Waunakee Memory CaféThe Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, March 3, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The café’s theme is “Luck of the Irish.” Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. If the Waunakee Schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
March 4: Blessed Trinity Fish FryBlessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd. in Dane on March 4. Serving is from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
March 5: Corned beef dinnerAmerican Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve its{/span} annual corned beef and cabbage dinner from 2 till 6 p.m. A full bar will be available. Carry-out or dine in. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor. Store
March 7: English GroupEnglish Group resumes on March 7 at the Waunakee Public Library. The group for non-native English speakers interested in improving their English meets weekly from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday evenings and from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Waunakee Public Library. It will continue through May 17. For information, visit the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection website: https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group.
March 14: Pi (PIE) Day returns to libraryThe Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell delicious homemade pies of various types on Monday, March 14, in the library lobby. Hours are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they are sold out. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the children’s story room in the library on Sunday, March 13, between 1 and 3:30 p.m. or by 9:30 a.m. Monday. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan near the coffee bar at the library starting Feb. 28 and sign their name. Donated pies will be decorated with ribbons by volunteers so they are perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Pies are $15 each. All Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Anyone with questions can contact eateeter@charter.net