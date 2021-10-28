The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Nov. 2: Gymnastics Boosters Wreath Sale
The Waunakee/DeForest Gymanstics Boosters wreath sale is underway. Through Nov. 2, community members can can order various sizes of fresh wreaths, garland, centerpieces, swags, poinsettias and new this year porch pots. The Waunakee/DeForest Gymnastics Boosters supports the Waunakee/DeForest Community School District gymnastic programs by providing funds for equipment, workshops, attending tournaments, supportive athletic enrichment and much more. Their only annual fundraiser is the Wreath Sale. The wreaths will be available for a drive-thru pick-up Nov. 19 (5 p.m.-8 p.m.) or Nov. 20 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) at 905 Bethel Circle, located in the Waunakee Industrial Park. All orders must be picked up during this time. To order, visit https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1599. If you are unable to order online, call (608) 516-9548 and leave a message for assistance or email boosterswreathsale@gmail.com.
Nov. 4: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Nov. 4: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off of Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with family member and friends. The theme for November is “A Little Bit Country.” Guitarist and entertainer Tom Waselchuk will will entertain, and refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385.
Nov. 5: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity will serve a drive-through fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 5.
Nov. 8: Constitutional History author
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled “Beginning the World Over Again: A Constitutional History, 1774-1789” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 on Zoom. Dr. Dan Madden will discuss his book “Beginning the World Over Again” and the colorful characters from our world’s history, including Thomas Paine, Jean-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, and John Adams.
Nov. 9: Creative Nonfiction class
The Waunakee Public Library will present a Zoom class on creative nonfiction at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. This class uncovers secrets to writing engaging, meaningful, even humorous, nonfiction by presenting the process of writing nonfiction as weaving together essential thematic strands.
Nov. 12: Legion fish fry — indoor dining
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Nov. 12, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. The cost for adults is 12.00, children 5-10 years old is $5 and under 5 years old free. Drinks are available from the bar from 4-10 p.m. Fish Fry gift certificates are available. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate.
Nov. 17: Legion executive board meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee will hold an Executive Board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2 in the Legion clubroom at 6 p.m.
Nov. 18: Legion Post 360 veterans dinner
American Legion Post 360, and Auxiliary Unit 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday Nov. 18, at the Legion.
There will be a dinner for Veterans prepared by the Auxiliary with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Following the dinner there will be separate meetings. Attendees are asked to RSVP for dinner to Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481or email ALAUnit360@gmail.com. New members are welcome for the Legion and Auxiliary. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com. Anyone interested in learning about the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information, Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email ALAUnit360@gmail.com. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate.