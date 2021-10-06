Theater - The College of Arts and Communication at the UW-Whitewater will present “A Place with the Pigs” by Athol Fugard. Directed by Bruce Cohen, this production will run in Barnett Theatre Oct. 5-8 at 7:30 p.m. and close on Oct. 9 with a performance at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.
Fall Run — The Fall Color Run to support the Lodi Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance is Oct. 9. It will be held at the Icce Age Trail — Gibralter Rock Segment, Wayside Park — Hwy 113, Lodi at 8 a.m. For information, email billpatti@charter.net.
Hike - A Naturalist led hikes from Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin will reveal the landscape that inspired the architect on Oct. 20. It will be from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, visit events section at www.taliesinpreservation.org.
Oktoberfest - A family day Oktoberfest at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin is set for Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Spring Green. For information, visit www.taliesinpreservation.org.