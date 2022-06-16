The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
June 20: WaunaFest meeting
WaunaFest Board will hold its regular meeting on June 20 at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a food court meeting, a public health representative will be there to go over the requirements of the food tent. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. is to promote, organize, and execute all matters related to WaunaFest. The purpose of the WaunaFest is to promote goodwill for the community, to benefit the people of the community, and to contribute to the wellbeing of the people of the community. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
June 20: Hiking the Ice Age Trail
Lou Ann Novak is one of fewer than 400 people who have hiked the entire Ice Age National Scenic trail, earning the designation of “Thousand Miler.” She will discuss The Ice Age National Scenic Trail on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The trail is entirely within Wisconsin and is one of only 11 National Scenic Trails. More than 2.3 million people use the Ice Age Trail each year to hike and snowshoe, to backpack.
June 21: Live from the Park
The Live from the Park series kicks off June 21 when Caravan plays Gypsy swing from 6-8 p.m. at Village Park. Food carts will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. The series will continue Tuesday evenings through Aug. 2.
June 21: Make Music Day
The second annual free Make Music Day is coming to Waunakee! This global music celebration happens simultaneously in over 1,000 international cities each year. Featured at the library, Tuesday, June 21: noon, Bucket Drumming/Rhythm Jam Band; 1 p.m. WHS Orchestra Students; 3 p.m. David Landau (hilarious stories, catchy songs); 4 p.m. Waunastrummers (ukulele); 6 p.m. Six Mile Creek Fiddlers.
June 22: Bats & Bees
The Aldo Leopold Nature Center is happy to celebrate Pollinator Week at the Waunakee Public Library on Wednesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Participants will hike around the library grounds in search of pollinators and the plants they love and will make a “seed ball” to start their very own pollinator garden. For ages 4+. Please register each child that will attend.
June 22: Calm amidst the chaos
With all the stress in the world today, we can find ourselves easily overwhelmed. At the Waunakee Public Library, on Wednesday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. you will learn simple techniques that can be used anytime, anywhere to ease your mind, access your intuition, strengthen your immune system, get better sleep, and find your calm in less than 5 minutes!
June 26 Poverty simulation
This four-hour immersive learning experience is designed to help participants glimpse the realities of life when it is difficult to make ends meet. At the Waunakee Public Library, on Sunday, June 26, at 1 p.m., you will be presented with a series of challenges that mimic the complex, everyday obstacles that billions of men, women, and children grapple with as they deal with financial insecurity. It will help build empathy for families living in poverty and prompt strategic thinking and conversations about possible effective responses for our community.
June 27-July 1: 5 Day Club
Kids in Waunakee ages 3-99 are invited to attend 5 Day Club at JoAnn Buchanan Rounds home, 104 W. Second St., from 3:30-5 p.m. 5 Day Clubs are non-denominational and international in scope and are taught by summer missionaries sharing Bible stores and verses, songs, a true missionary story, and games. Parents are welcome to attend. Anyone with questions can contact JoAnn Buchanan Rounds at (608) 849-4890.
June 28: Live from the Park
The SoundBillies will perform at the Waunakee Village Park Gazebo at 6 p.m. in the Live from Park series. Food carts will be set up at 5:30 p.m.
June 30: Concerts in the Park
The annual Patriotic Concert will be presented by the Waunakee Community Band on Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. in the Village Park gazebo. Starting at 5:30, the Waunakee Lions Club will serve supper (shredded beef or turkey, hot dogs, baked potato, potato salad or chips, soda, and water). Kona Ice will be available, also starting at 5:30 Waunakee American Legion Post 360 and VFW Post 11244 will be an important part of the evening as well as Waunakee Scouts and Uncle Sam. The Waunakee Patriotic Choir, under the direction of Kathy Bartling, will join the band for the evening’s concert. All retired and active military will be honored. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The next concert will be Thursday, July 14.