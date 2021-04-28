The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
May 1: Yard Games kickoff
The Waunakee Public Library will kick off its collection of yard games for all ages at the library lawn Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is invited to try out the games before they can be checked out — from Cornhole and Slammo to Flickin’ Chicken and Ladder Golf. Games will be set up and available to play from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
May 1: Library perennial sale pick-up
Pick-up for the Friends of the Waunakee Public Library’s perennial sale is May 1. If you placed an order of perennials from the Friends of the Library earlier this year, remember to pick them up on Saturday, May 1, at 401 Doral Court between 10 a.m. and noon. Call or text (608) 852-6741 if you need to make alternate arrangements. Thank you for your support of the Waunakee Public Library.
May 1: Developmentally Disabled Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus of Waunakee/Westport annual Developmentally Disabled fundraiser is the month of May 2021. Donations will be collected via mail instead of at various businesses. To donate, please send a donation (checks payable to Knights of Columbus, in memo write “KC Developmentally Disabled Fundraiser”): To: Knights of Columbus, PO Box 322, Waunakee, WI 53597. All donations go to the following organizations: Wisconsin Badger Camp, Family Support and Resource Center, UCP Birth to Three Connections and Central Wisconsin Center.
May 5: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market opens May 5 and runs weekly on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. rain or shine at the Waun-A-Bowl parking Lot, 301 S. Century Ave.
May 6: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will be meeting on Thursday, May 6, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
May 6-7: Waunakee Legion garage sale
The Waunakee American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s garage sale is May 6-7 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Legion Post, 417 E. Main St.
May 7: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry May 7 with deep fried or baked cod, or a large walleye filet, choice of baked potato or French fries. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, and a cookie. A gull bar is available. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are carry-out only. To order, call (608) 849-7480.
May 6-8: Waunakee Garage Sale Days
Garage sale days in Waunakee are May 6-8. To get on the map, visithttps://waunakeegaragesalemap.com/
May 11: Hits of the Ragtime era
The Waunakee Public Library will bop to Ragtime Music on Zoom on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Some songs from over 100 years ago are just as fresh in the mind as the day they were written. This program will take a look at some of the songs that captivated the public and how their popularity continued into the present and share some songs and rags that were hits back in their day. To quote Irving Berlin, “come on along” for a great hour of ragtime and also some early jazz and blues.
May 13: American Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 13, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Members are asked to bring their own meat and table service. Social distancing and masks will be worn. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m., followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941 and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible. For information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
May 14: Waunakee Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., will serve a drive-through fish fry May 14 from 4-7 p.m. Menu includes three pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and tartar sauce. Only cash or checks are accepted. Diners can enter the parking lot from Cross Street. For information, call or email Commander Mark McWilliams at (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
May 15: Poker fun for the Food Pantry
All types of cars and bikes are encouragted to participate in a poker run to benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry sponsored by God’s Country Pontiac Association. Registration is at the Springfield Corners Park and Ride (Corner of Hwys. 12 and 19) between 9-11 a.m.
Stops include Fitz’s on the Lake, Mousehouse Cheesehouse, Park’s Automotive and Rock N Wool Winery. Final stop is the Waunakee Village Park between 1-3:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three hands (amount depends on number of participants so tell your friends), along with door prizes. For more information, contact Sheldon Hamilton at (608) 712-5994.
