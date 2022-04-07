The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
April 8: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish will serve a Friday fish fry with dine-in buffet or carry-out from 4:30-7 p.m. April 8. The parish is at 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton. For information, visit ashtoncatholic.com.
April 8: Dine-in Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on April 8 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carryouts are available. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. Drinks are available from the bar from 4-10 p.m. Fish Fry gift certificates are available. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate. Donations will be collected for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, specifically, toilet paper, toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, hand soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine products), paper towels, disinfecting sprays/wipes, kitchen cleaners, bathroom cleaners, toilet brushes or checks can be made payable to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
April 10: Farm Toy and Craft Show
Waunakee FFA Alumni sponsored 34th Annual Farm Toy and Craft Show will be at Waunakee High School, 301 Community Drive, Sunday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $3 with Children 6 and under Free. For details contact Jim Becker at (608) 849-5621.
April 10: Easter Baskets
Volunteers are needed to help the Waunakee Ecumenical Board assemble and deliverEaster Baskets. Each Easter, Waunakee Ecumenical Board prepares Easter Baskets with treats for our church members age 80 and older within the Waunakee community. Community members are asked to attend for an hour or so on Palm Sunday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 701 Century Ave., Waunakee in the preparation and delivery of over 300 Senior Easter Baskets to participate in this family service project and Waunakee tradition. Each year WEB has an overwhelming need of people to make these much-anticipated deliveries.
April 12: Beginning the college search
Liz Jackson from Galin Education will lead a program at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. on what sophomores and juniors can be doing now to prepare for the college application process. Attendees will come away with a timeline of what to expect and how to make the most of your next years of high school.
April 13: Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
April 13: April Wellness Series
The Waunakee Community Cares Coalition will kick off an April Wellness Series April 13 with a program titled “The Crisis Killing Our Youth and Strategies to Keep Them Safe.” Charles Tubbs, director of Dane County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Advisor, and Michelle Kullmann of Waunakee will talk about losing their children to fentanyl poisoning and prevention measures. Jessica Moehn, Waunakee High School Alcohol and Drug Awareness Coordinator, will share updated trends and resources. The program will be at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
April 14: American Legion meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee, will hold its monthly meeting on April 14 in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout, bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams 608-673-0337 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
April 15: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will host a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi, baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables, cookie. Full bar available. The post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Meals can be dine-in or carry-out. To order, call (608) 849-7480 starting at 3 p.m.
April 16: Easter Trail
FPC (First Presbyterian Church) will host an Easter Trail Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m.-noon. Families can come and walk through the classrooms stopping at each station to learn more about the Easter story and receive a treat. The church is located at 5763 Hwy. Q.
April 18: Bingo Night
Saint Mary of the Lake Bingo Night is April 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next two bingo nights are Monday, April 18 and May 10 at Saint Mary of the Lake, located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find them on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136.
April 20: Mountain Bike Team meeting
An informational meeting for families interested in the Mountain Biking Team is set for April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Waunakee Middle School Library.