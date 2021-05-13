The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
May 13: American Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 13, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Members are asked to bring their own meat and table service. Social distancing and masks will be worn. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m., followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941 and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible. For information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
May 14: Waunakee Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., will serve a drive-through fish fry May 14 from 4-7 p.m. Menu includes three pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and tartar sauce. Only cash or checks are accepted. Diners can enter the parking lot from Cross Street. For information, call or email Commander Mark McWilliams at (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
May 15: See the Real Me
Mental Fitness 4 Teens will offer a retreat for teenagers from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15 at the Cherokee Country Club. The theme is See the Real Me. The retreat will focus on staying true to oneself to help build a foundation of acceptance and self-love to help combat mental illness. To register, visit waunakeeteenmentalhealth.org.
May 15: Poker fun for the Food Pantry
All types of cars and bikes are encouragted to participate in a poker run to benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry sponsored by God’s Country Pontiac Association. Registration is at the Springfield Corners Park and Ride (corner of Hwys. 12 and 19) between 9-11 a.m. Stops include Fitz’s on the Lake, Mousehouse Cheesehouse, Park’s Automotive and Rock N Wool Winery. Final stop is the Waunakee Village Park between 1-3:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three hands (amount depends on number of participants so tell your friends), along with door prizes. For more information, contact Sheldon Hamilton at (608) 712-5994.
May 15: WRAP Workshop — Mural Painting
As part of the Wisconsin Regional Art Program at the Waunakee Public Library, a workshop on mural painting will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 15.
May 17: Extreme Hopscotch (outside)
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12) are welcomg to join the Waunakee Public Library’s first in-person program in a year. The library, at 210 N. Madison St., will spread out along the walking path and create its own versions of hopscotch. Young people are can create a new version or play other people’s creations. No registration is necessary.
May 19: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will run from 3-6 p.m. May 19 at the Waun-A-Bowl parking lot, 301. S. Century Avenue.
May 20: Legion Auxiliary to meet, elect officers
Waunakee American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its monthly meetings May 20 at the Post, 417 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. No food or drink will be allowed. Election of the officers will be conducted. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome. For information, call (608) 338-4800.
May 21: Westport Legion Post Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve its last fish fry of the season on May 21, with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, a choice of baked potato or French fries, along with coleslaw, beans, bread and a cookie. Dinners start at just $10. Full bar available. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are carry-out only. Call (608) 849-7480 to order.
May 22: Bike Rodeo
The Waunakee Village Center is partnering with DreamBikes, the Waunakee Police Department and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection to offer a free community bike rodeo and donation events from 9 a.m.-noon May 22. The event is designed to promote safe riding habits and skills for younger riders. DreamBikes will offer free tune-ups and bikes can be donated to the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection
May 22-23: Soap-making workshop
Schumacher Farm will host a workshop on the old-time craft of making soap the natural way. To register, visit schumacherfarmpark.org
May 31: Memorial Day ceremonies
American Legion Post 360 will have ceremonies for departed veterans at throughout the morning at area cemeteries. The following are the times and locations: 8 a.m., Union Cemetery, Hwy. 113 Vienna; 8:20 a.m., Kohlman Cemetery, West Woodland Drive; 8:40 a.m., Kinglsey Cemetery, Kingsley Road; 9 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Lake Cemetery.
May 31: Memorial Day program
The American Legion Post 360 Memorial Day Program will begin with a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Station on O’Malley Street then to Main Street. The Color Guard will lead the parade to Memorial Park. The program includes the Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer and Eulogy (Chaplain Post 360), Laying of the Wreath, Roll Call of deceased veterans, prayer, salute to departed comrades and Taps.