If you spot a man bicycling on a rural road with a plushie duck attached to his helmet, you’ll know that John Kovalic has raised a significant sum to ensure those in need receive farm-fresh food.
As a rider in the Routes to Roots event, the Waunakee illustrator and cartoonist has offered to don the stuffed-animal version of the Duck of Doom if he raises $15,000. That duck is a card from the famous Munchkin game Kovalic designed and Steve Jackson Games in Austin, Texas, produced.
During his first year in the FairShare CSA Coalition fundraiser ride, Kovalic challenged his readers that if he could raise a certain sum of money, he’d wear that duck.
“I had no idea how I could attach it,” Kovalic said. Luckily his wife Judith Heise fashioned an attachment from Velcro. During the ride, it began to rain.
“The stupid duck was absorbent, and it kept getting heavier and heavier on my helmet and slouching to the side,” he said.
The Routes to Roots fundraiser allows FairShare CSA Coalition to provide financial assistance to low-income families for the purchase of community supported agriculture shares. This is Kovalic's ninth year of riding.
Kovalic is the creator of the Dork Tower comic books and the online strip he began 25 years ago.
“I also have been lucky to work on a couple of games that have become international best-sellers,” he said. That includes the Apples to Apples game developed by Kovalic and three others in the Madison area that they sold to Mattel. He also worked on Munchkin, the hobby card game that Kovalic said people who like Dungeons & Dragons play.
“This whole aspect of gaming - the hobby game market, these more advanced tabletop board games – their popularity has also exploded in the last decade or so,” he said.
Munchkin has been translated into 19 languages worldwide and sold millions of copies. Kovalic has illustrated more than 7,000 cards for the many versions of Munchkin within the game system.
Between the games and his Dork Tower comic strip, Kovalic has gained a worldwide following. Fortunately for FairShare CSA Coalition, Kovalic has always been a cyclist, and when his hobbies of cartooning and hobbies gaming became his work, he began cooking for a hobby and “became a bit of a foodie,” he said.
Friends told him about the CSA Coalition rides with rest stops along the way catered by area businesses and local chefs. The riders could also raise funds.
“That seemed like a really good idea because FairShare CSA Coalition gets farm-fresh food to local families, so it helps local families in need as well as farmers,” Kovalic said.
Kovalic soon became a star fundraiser.
“When I started raising funds, I wondered to myself if it might be possible to harness this international readership, which is very connected online,” he said.
He began blogging about the charity bike ride on his comic strip’s website, dorktower.com. And through the years, he has raised more than $100,000 for FairShare CSA Coalition. Kovalic offered incentives, such as illustrated cards, to donors. According to the coalition, that’s allowed the CSAs to help more than 400 limited-income households access fresh, local produce from farmers in the community.
“That first ride, I drew a charity postcard. I said if you sponsor me for $25, I will send you this postcard, which I’ve designed and which I’ve signed, and which will give you a bit of an advantage in the game, Munchkin, if you play it,” Kovalic said.
For just a little bit of work that year, Kovalic raised more than $4,000. The following year, with a bit more effort, that translated to $7,000. Kovalic said he began contacting friends about the ride, and one year, author Neil Gaiman wrote a limerick and Kovalic illustrated it, again to give away to donors. Authors Patrick Rothfuss and Gail Simone have jumped on board, as well, so now donors will receive Kovalic-illustrated limericks by all three.
Kovalic also rewards donors with games, buttons and stuffed animals.
“And so by investing a little bit of time and effort into this, the last couple of years we raised something like $17,000 and $18,000 for the FairShare coalition, which is, for a local charity, a really nice feeling.”
Still, Kovalic feels some pressure, saying, “Folks who support the duck account for close to half of what their event raises.”
Kovalic’s goal this year is $15,000. Kovalic said he receives local support, as well, including at Mohs Martial Arts, where he and his daughter, Louisa, take classes.
The funds are especially needed now, during a pandemic that has hit the poorest the hardest and stretched nonprofits’ resources.
“The outpouring of charity has been fantastic on many different levels from many different organizations. But the need is huge, and so you really can’t emphasize enough that these last couple of years, charities have been hit hard,” Kovalic said.
To donate, visit Kovalic’s page at https://fairshare.kindful.com/routes-to-roots-2021/what-the-duck.