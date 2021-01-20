The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Jan. 23: Waunakee Neighborhood Connection orientation
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s first volunteer information and orientation session for 2021 will take place this Saturday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m.-noon on Zoom. During the session, participants will learn about the level of need that exists in the community, the organization’s programs and services, how community volunteers make a positive difference, and current volunteer opportunities. There are currently options for volunteering from home as well as roles at Neighborhood Connection that follow COVID safety procedures. For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/WNCVolunteer2021 or contact Neighborhood Connection at wncteam@waunakeenc.org or (608)849-5740.
Jan. 26: Vegetarian Cooking (Zoom)
Join the Waunakee Public Library as professional chef, Huma Siddiqui, prepares a vegetarian meal from home! This Zoom event will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
Feb. 1: Author Visit: Rob Zaleski (Zoom)
The Waunakee Public Library will ho st a Zoom pro-gram featuring Rob Zalesk Monday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. Ed Garvey was one of the most influential and colorful progressive politicians in Wisconsin’s history. He became the first executive director of the National Football League Player’s Union, ran for several state offices and eventually co-founded the Fighting Bob Fest (ie: Bob LaFol-ette). Shortly before he died, he did a series of colorful, witty interviews with author Rob Zaleski on such topics as his impressions of today’s political climate, worries about the environment, and the Act 10 protests on Capitol Square.
