Bringing Black and White Cinema to Wisconsin

Award winning journalist Cindy Mich and professional actor Michael Gentile have set their sites on Sun Prairie as this year’s base for Bedford Falls Film Festival (BFFF) on April 18.
First founded in NYC, this event is meant to get audiences excited about watching black and white films. They feel strongly that a resurgence of retro cinema can happen now, since so many in society have been re-visiting their vintage vibes.
Bedford Falls Film Festival is being held on April 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST. One can attend either live or virtually, and tickets are $5 per block/feature, or $10 for an all-day pass. All blocks include a question and answer session with the cast/crew from each of the films. There will also be a writing workshop given by Cindy Mich, for a $10 ticket. To see a list of screenings or obtain tickets for this event, go to: BEDFORD FALLS FILM FESTIVAL (weebly.com)
This year, BFFF is screening a total of twelve films, with the majority being shorts. There is an international presence, with projects from France, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium and Bulgaria. Further, the final block is catered to the motorcycle crowd. Added amenities for the day include food/drink, small business vendors, and an on-site casting call.
