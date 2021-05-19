The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
May 20: Legion Auxiliary to meet, elect officers
Waunakee American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its monthly meetings May 20 at the Post, 417 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. No food or drink will be allowed. Election of the officers will be conducted. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome. For information, call (608) 338-4800.
May 21: Westport Legion Post Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve its last fish fry of the season on May 21, with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, a choice of baked potato or French fries, along with coleslaw, beans, bread and a cookie. Dinners start at just $10. Full bar available. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are carry-out only. Call (608) 849-7480 to order.
May 22: Bike Rodeo
The Waunakee Village Center is partnering with DreamBikes, the Waunakee Police Department and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection to offer a free community bike rodeo and donation events from 9 a.m.-noon May 22. The event is designed to promote safe riding habits and skills for younger riders. DreamBikes will offer free tune-ups and bikes can be donated to the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection
May 22-23: Soap-making workshop
Schumacher Farm will host a workshop on the old-time craft of making soap the natural way. To register, visit schumacherfarmpark.org
May 25: Spring and Summer birding
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom event on Spring and Summer Birding on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. Madison Audubon’s Caitlyn Schuchhardt will talk about the wide variety of birds you might find, from small colorful warblers to majestic wading birds and more. She’ll also share tips about getting started with birding and talk about must-visit destinations, so you can make the most of your birding adventures!
May 26: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will run from 3-6 p.m. May 19 at the Waun-A-Bowl parking lot, 301. S. Century Avenue.
May 27: Vegetarian Cooking
The Waunakee Public Library will host a culinary Zoom event on Thursday May 27 at 6:30 p.m. Huma Siddiqui will prepare a completely vegetarian meal over Zoom. A list of ingredients can be found on the library web site if you want to follow along and make your own meal.
May 31: Memorial Day ceremonies
American Legion Post 360 will have ceremonies for departed veterans at throughout the morning at area cemeteries. The following are the times and locations: 8 a.m., Union Cemetery, Hwy. 113 Vienna; 8:20 a.m., Kohlman Cemetery, West Woodland Drive; 8:40 a.m., Kinglsey Cemetery, Kingsley Road; 9 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Lake Cemetery.
May 31: Memorial Day program
The American Legion Post 360 Memorial Day Program will begin with a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Station on O’Malley Street then to Main Street. The Color Guard will lead the parade to Memorial Park.
The program includes the Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer and Eulogy (Chaplain Post 360), Laying of the Wreath, Roll Call of deceased veterans, prayer, salute to departed comrades and Taps.