With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Balloon Stress Balls
Supplies:
-9 or 12 inch round balloon
-flour
-funnel
-permanent marker
What to Do:
-stretch the opening of a balloon over a funnel
-pour or spoon flour into the funnel, forcing in into the balloon.
-use a blunt stick to push it all the way in to the balloon if needed
-when the flour fills up to the neck of the balloon, pull it off the funnel and tie it tight
-use a permanent marker to draw a face on your balloon
Squeeze and play with your funny face stress ball. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
