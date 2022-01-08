3 Kings Day: A new tradition for Waunakee

Waunakee Rotarians usually spend a day or two right after New Year’s taking down the Rotary in Lights display at Village Park. But this year, the lights stayed up a little longer, through the 12th day of Christmas.
At the request of Rotarian Angie Ramos, the Rotary Club agreed to illuminate the display for Three Kings Day, creating a tradition new to Waunakee for Latinx families here.
In European and Latin American cultures, Three Kings Day is Jan. 6, also known as the Feast of the Epiphany. It’s the day, according to the Bible, when the Three Wise Men, or Magi, visited the baby Jesus and presented him with mhyrr, frankincense and gold.
Thanks to the Waunakee High School Spanish Honors Society and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, the Three Kings Day event at Village Park was complete with the traditional cake and hot cocoa for families who drove through the park to admire the display.
The Honors Society advisor, Elaine Simmons, had reached out to Lisa Humenik, director of Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, to ask if the students could do something for the Latinx clients. Humenik suggested the students offer the Three Kings cake at the Jan. 6 event for the whole community, not just the Neighborhood Connection clients.
As the evening approached that day, Humenik wondered how many families might venture out in single-digit temperatures, but a steady stream of cars seemed to stop by the Village Center where the refreshments were served.
Ramos, who is from Colombia, described the Christmas tradition where she grew up. She said in Colombia, Santa Claus is not the focus of the holiday. From Dec. 16-24, families gather for the Novena, nine days of praying, and read about the Virgin Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem. A nativity scene is set up and changes as the story progresses to reflect the movement each day.
The holiday is geared toward children hearing the story and on the 24th, the baby Jesus leaves a small gift. But the big gift-giving day is on Jan. 6, as symbolized by the Three Kings, or Magi.
“When I was a kid, I used to believe that really baby Jesus brought the gift,” Ramos said about Christmas Eve. “I would write a letter to baby Jesus and was really excited to find the gift.”
As Ramos grew older, she realized her parents had put it there. As an adult, she came to another realization.
“He’s the one that makes it happen for parents to be able to give the gifts. It’s still coming from Jesus through the parents,” Ramos said.
At her home, the nativity scene is placed under the tree, and on Jan. 6, the Three Wise Men visit the baby Jesus and more presents are given.
The cake or bread, called Rosca de Reyes in Spanish, also has significance. Baked inside are tiny figurines of the baby Jesus.
“It adds to the fun because as you cut the rosca and hand it out, people get their piece, and they’re eating, and all the sudden you get a little baby Jesus,” Ramos said.
The person who gets the baby is then in charge of bringing food to Candalaria, or Candlemas, on Feb. 2, 40 days after Jesus’ birthday. Ramos said the Christmas celebration is two months long.
The event offered the Spanish Honors Society members greater insight into the Three Kings Day tradition as they served cake and cocoa, one Shaylee Ledwidge called, “really cool.”
Every year, Spanish teachers talk about el Dia de los 3 Reyes Magos, the students said, and this year, they had a chance to experience it.
“It’s a good way to use Spanish,” Kennedy Hanewall said. “It’s cool to see how Spanish works outside of just the classroom.”