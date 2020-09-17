The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Sept. 17: Legion Auxiliary meeting
The Sept. 17 meeting of Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We will still collect new baby clothes and items on between 6 and 7 p.m. that day at the Legion post. Donations can be dropped off during that time. The following items were requested: baby rattles and small toys; diapers size 1; teething toys; diaper bags; baby clothes especially Preemie, New Born and 6 months. For more information, call 608-338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com
Sept. 17: Buildings Connections Series “13th”
The Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Create Waunakee have announced the second program of their Building Connections series, a facilitated discussion about the documentary, “13th,” a Netflix Original by Ava DuVernay. The discussion will take place via online video conference from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 17. Harold Gates, MSSW, CISW, HS-BCP and Co-Founder of the Midwest Center for Cultural Competence, will be the facilitator. To register to participate, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BuildingConnections_2020Sept.
Sept. 18: Legion Post 481 Westport Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 fish fry is back with take-out only curb side pickup. Order ahead by phone by calling 849-7480 or come in and order. Masks must be worn, and a social distancing setting is available inside to wait. Serving time is 5-8 p.m. The menu includes deep fried cod or baked cod,or a large walleye filet with coleslaw, beans, bread, cookie, choice of french fries or baked potato. No shrimp or steams vegetables. Cash only, an ATM machine is available inside the Legion Hall.
Sept. 19: Legion Auxiliary hamburger, hotdog drive-thru
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 will hold a drive-thru of their WaunaFest hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs at the American Legion, 417 E. Main St., from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 19. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to puck up your food without leaving your car. For information, call (608) 338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com.
Sept. 22: Seniors Scams: How to avoid them
A Zoom event at the Waunakee Public Library on the topic of avoiding scams targeting senior citizens is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 22. Learn about the latest scams targeting seniors, how to spot the scams and what to do if you or a loved one becomes a victim.
Sept. 24: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Wednesdays through October at the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo parking lot.
Sept. 25: Hockey Club water softener salt sale
The Waunakee High School Hockey Water Softener Salt sale runs through Sept. 25. Community members can order online at www.waunakeehighschoolhockey.org/salt and players will deliver bags to their house or garage on Oct. 10.
Sept. 25-26: Lions Club Fair Food drive-thru
The Waunakee Lions Club will sponsor Fair Food Wagons at the Village Park from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Some of the menu choices include hamburgers, hot dogs, cheese steaks, as well as funnel cakes, cotton candy and snow cones. Proceeds from the sale will help the club’s service programs in the village. Cash and credit cars will be accepted.
Sept. 26-Oct. 3: GOAT Days
GOAT Days, encouraging Waunakee area residents to Get Out And Try all there is in the community, . with an open day of food, shopping, business interaction and activities in downtown Waunakee.
Sept. 28: Special residential refuse pick-up
The Village of Waunakee’s Public Works and Pellitteri will conduct a large refuse residential pickup starting Sept. 28. All residents will be required to have their acceptable items, such as furniture, mattresses, dry carpeting and other items to the curb by 7 a.m. Sept. 28. Electronics and other items will not be accepted. For more information, visit the waunakee.com.
Oct. 3: Clear the Creek
Please join volunteers and Capitol Water Trails in helping remove log jams on Six Mile Creek between Mill Road and the Woodland Drive pond. This will make this section of creek accessible to paddlers and make the flow of water more efficient. Volunteers will meet at the Mill Road bridge at noon. We will work downstream from there. Gloves and clothing/shoes that can get wet are highly recommended. Sawing will be done entirely by Capitol Water Trails. Volunteers will be needed to put branches and logs up onto the banks. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For additional information, visit the Friends of Six Mile Creek group on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.