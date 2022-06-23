The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
June 27-July 1: 5 Day Club
Kids in Waunakee ages 3-99 are invited to attend 5 Day Club at JoAnn Buchanan Rounds home, 104 W. Second St., from 3:30-5 p.m. 5 Day Clubs are non-denominational and international in scope and are taught by summer missionaries sharing Bible stores and verses, songs, a true missionary story, and games. Parents are welcome to attend. Anyone with questions can contact JoAnn Buchanan Rounds at (608) 849-4890.
June 28: Live from the Park
The SoundBillies will perform at the Waunakee Village Park Gazebo at 6 p.m. in the Live from Park series. Food carts will be set up at 5:30 p.m.
June 30: Concerts in the Park
The annual Patriotic Concert will be presented by the Waunakee Community Band on Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. in the Village Park gazebo. Starting at 5:30, the Waunakee Lions Club will serve supper (shredded beef or turkey, hot dogs, baked potato, potato salad or chips, soda, and water). Kona Ice will be available, also starting at 5:30 Waunakee American Legion Post 360 and VFW Post 11244 will be an important part of the evening as well as Waunakee Scouts and Uncle Sam. The Waunakee Patriotic Choir, under the direction of Kathy Bartling, will join the band for the evening’s concert. All retired and active military will be honored. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The next concert will be Thursday, July 14.
June 30: Poetry Reading
Join Martín Espada on Zoom with the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m. Espada is the winner of the National Book Award for Poetry / 2021 for his book of poems “Floaters” and has published more than 20 books. He has received the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the Shelley Memorial Award, The Robert Creeley Award, an Academy of American Poets Fellowship, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. His book The Republic of Poetry was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
July 7: Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Board Room of the Waunakee Public Library, 201 N. Madison St., July 7. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment to mid-stage dementia, along with a family member or friend. The cafe’s theme is “Take a Look at the Library,” and those attending will be given a tour of the library and all it has to offer. Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385 for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of every month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask.
July 13: Waunakee senior picnic
The Waunakee Rotary Club will once again sponsor the Waunakee Senior Picnic July 13 at Centennial Park beginning at 11 a.m.