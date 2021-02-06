With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Arctic Polar Bear Painting
Supplies:
-dark colored paper
-white paint
-plastic fork
-white and gray paper
-scissors
-glue
-black marker
What to Do:
Pour a four-inch puddle of white paint in the middle of your paper. Use a fork to spread the paint outward, creating a furry appearance. Let the paint dry. Add ears, eyes and a nose with paper and markers. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
