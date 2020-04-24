For the past nine years, Waunakee area artists have donated their work for the Friends of the Waunakee Public Library’s Garden Tour and Silent Auction.
From paintings to pottery and photography, the unique works were bid on and proceeds went to help offset the cost of the new library building, supplies and programs.
Janine Gumley helped organize the silent auction, said Elizabeth Teeter, a local painter who served with Gumley on the garden tour and auction committee.
“She decided that we were always asking people for a donation. This would be a good year to give back to the artists by showing more of their work and publicizing it,” Teeter said about Gumley.
As a committee, Gumley, Teeter, Cindy Turner, Mary Rent Meester and Elizabeth Clauss organized a pop-up art show at the library. Scheduled for April 18, it was canceled after Gov. Evers issued the Safer at Home order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Now it is online, showcasing work by artists who donated pieces for the silent auction. Included are Mary Binkley’s handmade stoneware pottery, Gina Hecht’s oil and cold-wax paintings, Bob Metzig’s artisan pendants and beadwork, Elizabeth Ann Teeter’s watercolor, acrylic and collage paintings, Rona Neri’s nature and landscape photography, Wes Osterbur’s rocking chairs and turned wooden bowls, Don Spencer’s mosaic and stained-glass artwork and St. John's Piecemakers Quilt Club’s pieces.
Jean Elvekrog of the Friends group noted that each year in May, the artists had donated a piece or two at auction time.
“The fact that we have the new library and they have been so generous, we did not want to ask them again. We thought this was a great idea to give to them a chance to showcase their work,” Elvekrog said.
Had the show been at the Waunakee Public Library, each artist artist would have been provided with a booth not only to show their work but to demonstrate their craft, Elvekrog said.
With the art show online, the hope is to keep people’s interest and offer a preview of what may be offered next year.
To view the art, visit waunakeepubliclibrary.org.
