You can make a family of snow people and share them with the Village Center for the Facebook page.

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Marshmallow Snowman

Supplies:

-3 large marshmallows

-toothpicks

-glue

-orange and black markers

-ribbon

-2 googly eyes

-sequins

What to Do:

Push three marshmallows onto toothpicks to make a snowman. Add toothpick arms. Color the end of a toothpick orange and push it into the top for a nose. Add googly eyes and draw a mouth. Use sequins for the buttons and a ribbon for a scarf. Make a family of snowmen and share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

