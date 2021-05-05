The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
May 6: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet Thursday, May 6, at 8 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
May 6: National Day of Prayer
On Thursday, May 6, people in Waunakee and surrounding areas are invited to meet at noon by the Fire Station on Second Street and S. Century Avenue to pray for the country, state and community leaders, military, schools, churches and families. This year’s theme is "Pray for Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty" based on 2 Corinthians 3:17.
May 6-7: Waunakee Legion garage sale
The Waunakee American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary’s garage sale is May 6-7 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Legion Post, 417 E. Main St.
May 6-8: Waunakee Garage Sale Days
Garage sale days in Waunakee are May 6-8.
May 7: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry May 7 with deep fried or baked cod, or a large walleye filet, choice of baked potato or French fries. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, and a cookie. A gull bar is available. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are carry-out only. To order, call (608) 849-7480.
May 7-8: Schumacher Farm Garage Sale
Schumacher Farm County Park's garage sale be May 7-8 with proceeds from the sales used to support the restoration, repair and display of historical information. the park is located just east of Waunakee on Hwy. 19.
May 11: Hits of the Ragtime era
The Waunakee Public Library will bop to Ragtime Music on Zoom on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Some songs from over 100 years ago are just as fresh in the mind as the day they were written. This program will take a look at some of the songs that captivated the public and how their popularity continued into the present and share some songs and rags that were hits back in their day. To quote Irving Berlin, “come on along” for a great hour of ragtime and also some early jazz and blues.
May 12: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market opens May 5 and runs weekly on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. rain or shine at the Waun-A-Bowl parking Lot, 301 S. Century Ave.
May 12: Community COVID vaccine clinic
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is hosting a mobile COVID vaccine clinic at 208 S. Century Ave. Wednesday, May 12, for the first dose and Wednesday, June 2, for the second. Appointment times are available between 3 and 7 p.m. Earlier times may be added if the late afternoon and evening appointments fill up. To make an appointment, call Neighborhood Connection at (608) 849-5740. After you make an appointment, Neighborhood Connection will send you the registration and consent forms to complete. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by a pharmacist from Vaccine Mobile. Interpreters will be available to assist Spanish-speaking individuals with the registration process. Everyone age 16 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Individuals will need to show a photo ID from their country of citizenship such as a driver’s license, passport, or state-issued ID to receive it. If you have a health insurance or Medicare card please bring that, also, though individuals need not have insurance to get the vaccine.
May 12: Neighborhood Connection volunteer information
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s monthly volunteer information and orientation session will take place Wednesday, May 12, from 5-7 p.m. on Zoom. During the session, participants will learn about the level of need that exists in the community, the organization’s programs and services, how community volunteers make a positive difference, and current volunteer opportunities. There are currently options for volunteering from home as well as roles at Neighborhood Connection that follow COVID safety procedures. For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/WNCVolunteer2021 or contact Neighborhood Connection at wncteam@waunakeenc.org or (608)849-5740.
May 13: American Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 13, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Members are asked to bring their own meat and table service. Social distancing and masks will be worn. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m., followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941 and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible. For information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
May 14: Waunakee Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., will serve a drive-through fish fry May 14 from 4-7 p.m. Menu includes three pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and tartar sauce. Only cash or checks are accepted. Diners can enter the parking lot from Cross Street. For information, call or email Commander Mark McWilliams at (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
May 15: See the Real Me
Mental Fitness 4 Teens will offer a retreat for teenagers from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15 at the Cherokee Country Club. The theme is See the Real Me. The retreat will focus on staying true to oneself to help build a foundation of acceptance and self-love to help combat mental illness. To register, visit waunakeeteenmentalhealth.org.
May 15: Poker fun for the Food Pantry
All types of cars and bikes are encouragted to participate in a poker run to benefit the Waunakee Food Pantry sponsored by God’s Country Pontiac Association. Registration is at the Springfield Corners Park and Ride (corner of Hwys. 12 and 19) between 9-11 a.m. Stops include Fitz’s on the Lake, Mousehouse Cheesehouse, Park’s Automotive and Rock N Wool Winery. Final stop is the Waunakee Village Park between 1-3:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three hands (amount depends on number of participants so tell your friends), along with door prizes. For more information, contact Sheldon Hamilton at (608) 712-5994.
May 17: Extreme Hopscotch (outside)
Teens and preteens (grades 5-12) are welcomg to join the Waunakee Public Library's first in-person program in a year. The library, at 210 N. Madison St., will spread out along the walking path and create its own versions of hopscotch. Young people are can create a new version or play other people's creations. No registration is necessary.
May 20: Legion Auxiliary meeting, officer election
Waunakee American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its monthly meetings May 20 at the Post, 417 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. No food or drink will be allowed. Election of the officers will be conducted. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome. For information, call (608) 338-4800.
