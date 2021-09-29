The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Oct. 1: Homecoming Parade
The Waunakee Homecoming Parade takes place Friday, Oct. 1, at 4:30 p.m. The parade starts at the Waunakee Fire Station, follows Second Street until turning right on South Street, finishing at the High School parking lot.
Oct. 1: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host its last drive-thru fish fry of the season at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane on Oct 1. Serving will be from 4:30-7 p.m. For details, visit btcatholic.us.
Oct. 2: Free Books and Trees
Pheasant Branch Conservancy will offer a program titled “Books and Trees: Wander and Wonder in the Bock Community Forest,” with presentations by a naturalist and tours of the local forest preservation efforts led by Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Free books about trees will be offered by the Madison Reading Project. The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Bock Forest is just inside the Highland Way entrance to the conservancy.
Oct. 5: Getting to know Medicare
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program on Medicare at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. It will focus on navigating your way through Medicare’s rules, options, and insurance market. By attending this class you’ll learn: How the different parts of Medicare work, what insurance options you have, tips on budgeting for Healthcare in retirement, how Open Enrollment and Guaranteed Issue Periods work.
Oct. 6: Author Visit
The Waunakee Public Library will host author Jerry McGinley on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. McGinley is the author of six novels and a poetry chapbook, founder and editor of the Yahara Prairie Review and Lake City Lights. Learn about his newest work, “A Driftless Murder,” and his writing process.
Oct. 7: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee’s monthly Memory Cafe is Oct. 7 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off of Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family or friends. The theme for October is Fall Festival. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385.
Oct. 7: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Oct. 8: Legion Post 360 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee, will serve a drive-thru fish fry, Friday, Oct. 8, from 4-7 p.m. Menu includes 3 pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and a tartar sauce. Cost i $12 per meal, cash or check only. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to pick your food without leaving your car. For more information, call or email Commander Mark McWilliams at (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
Oct. 10: Cross Lutheran Church opening
Cross Lutheran Church will open Oct. 10 with a 1 p.m. grand opening followed by a dedication worship service at 1:30 p.m. The church is at 5062 Texas Longhorn Dr. in the Town of Westport.
Oct. 10: Food For Kidz
The Food for Kidz 15th annual event is Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Waunakee High School Commons. The goal is to package 200,000 meals for hungry children and their families. Meals will be shipped to an orphanage in Haiti and also distributed free to local food pantries. Volunteers are needed to help make the meals and can sign up on the website, Waunakeefoodforkidz.org. for a 1.5-hour shift. Food for Kidz is also partnering with the Waunakee Food Pantry, and volunteers are asked to bring a food item for the Pantry. For more information, call Mick and Jeamie Holm at (608) 332-3557.
Oct. 12: Fall home maintenance
A program on fall home maintenance program will be presented at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to prep your home for those frigid winter months and the items you need to check on, each year, in order to keep your home safe and healthy. If you stay on top of these maintenance items, it will help you avoid problems and costly repairs down the road.
Oct. 13: Roast beef and fruitcakes
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 3-5:30 p.m., St Mary of Lake Catholic Church’s famous roast beef dinner and world-famous fruit cakes will be at the Karben4 Tap room at the St. John the Baptist Church parking lot, 209 South St., Waunakee. Enter off South Street. The $13 meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, creamy coleslaw, and bun with butter. Fruit cakes are $15. Credit card only. For information call Kim Piazza at (608) 849-5121 ext. 136 or email kpiazza@stjb.org
Oct. 13: Building Connections: Tell Me Who You Are
Community members are invited to join the Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, and Create Waunakee for the Building Connections 2021-2022 for a discussion of this book by Winona Guo and Priya Vulchi. The program series is designed to introduce neighbors to each other and to lived experiences that may be different than their own. The purpose of the series is to promote community engagement, build relationships, and foster conversations — all with a goal of continual learning and growth.
Oct. 15: Red Cross Blood Drive
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will host the Red Cross Blood Drive at First Presbyterian Church from noon-5 p.m. The church is at 5763 Hwy. Q in Waunakee.