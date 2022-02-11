The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Feb. 11: Drive-through fish fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee, will serve a drive-through fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 11. The menu includes three pieces of fried cod, French fries, sweet-and-sour coleslaw, roll and tartar sauce. Cash or checks only accepted. The parking lot entrance is on Cross Street; signs will be posted for the drive-through. For information, call or email Commander mark McWilliams (608) 673-0337.
Feb. 12: Mental Fitness 4 TeensA retreat for teenagers aimed at building emotional resilience is set for Feb. 12 at the Lone Girl Landing from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. To register, visit mentalfitness4teens.com.
Feb. 16: Skills for Bridging the DivideThe Waunakee Public Library is hosting a workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. that teaches skills for having respectful conversations that clarify differences, search for common ground, and affirm the importance of the relationship. Presented in partnership with Braver Angels, a nation-wide organization that works to bring Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic.
Feb. 17: COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicThe Waunakee Public Library will partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 3-6 p.m. No appointments, ID, or insurance are required. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses will be available while supplies last for either the first, second or booster dose. Everyone 5 and older is welcome; however, 5-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present.
Feb. 18: Westport Legion Fish FryWaunakee American Legion 481 will serve a fish fry with a choice of deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi and sides on Feb. 18. A full bar is available. The Legion Post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinner can be dine in or carry-out. To order, call (608) 849-7480.
Feb. 19: Waunakee Project BraveA free community event, Waunakee Project Brave, is set for 3-5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The event will feature a montage of singer songwriters, musicians, speakers, inspirational storytelling and resources to bring the community together and show anyone struggling that they are not alone. The venue is for ages middle school and up and parents and adults with a passion for music and education and to break the stigma surrounding mental health and substance abuse.
Feb. 21: Volunteer workshopA session for those looking to learn more about volunteer tutoring with English Group is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Waunakee Public Library Community Room. English Group is a a free literacy program for Waunakee-area English Language Learners (ELLs). Sessions are held from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday evenings and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Waunakee Public Library in March, April and May. For information, visit https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group/
Feb. 24: Preparing for College AdmissionsThis is a college chat for parents of 8th -11th graders at the Waunakee Public Library, Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The focus is on the college admissions timeline, test optional admissions, what colleges are looking for and tips and advice for students and parents as they prepare their courses, activities and plan ahead for the future.
Feb. 25: Teen and Preteen Snowball FightTeens and Preteens only (entering grades 5-12) are invited to join the snow fun on the lawn behind the Waunakee Public Library, Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. It is time for a snowball fight! Bring warm clothes and your throwing arms. No need to register, just come by.