With families at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together at home. Crafts with Ms. Connie will publish each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Memorial Day Lantern
Supplies:
-red, white or blue paper
-pencil
-ruler or straight edge
-scissors
-stapler
-stickers, markers or crayons
What to Do:
-fold paper in half the long way
-using the ruler, trace lines one inch apart, starting at the folded side and stopping one inch from the top (unfolded side)
-cut on the traced lines
-open the paper and bend the corners around to make a cylinder shape
-staple at the top and the bottom
-use a strip of paper, ribbon or yarn to make a handle
-decorate with stars, stripes and anything patriotic
Make a bunch of these cool lanterns to decorate your house and neighborhood for Memorial Day. Share pictures of your lanterns with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
