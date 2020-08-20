With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Float Your Own Boat
Supplies:
-sponge (rectangular and ½ to 1 inch thickness works best)
-foam sheets, cardstock or heavy paper
-wooden dowel or stick
-scissors
-paper punch
-markers
What to Do:
-cut a long narrow triangle out of foam or heavy paper
-cut smaller triangles for decorative sails
-punch two holes in each triangle as seen in the picture
-decorate the triangles with markers to personalize your boat
-thread the triangles onto the dowel rod, putting the largest sail at the bottom
-push the dowel into the sponge so it looks like a sailboat
-test your boat in a sink or bathtub and adjust the dowel and sail as needed to make it float well
-float your boat in a pond or creek
Have all your family members make a boat and race them down Six Mile Creek. Be sure to have a net ready to catch them! Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
