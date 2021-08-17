The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Aug. 26: Community Band Concert
The Waunakee Community Band will present their 35{sup}th{/sup} Anniversary concert, the final concert of the summer season, on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in the gazebo in the Village Park. Come and enjoy an evening of music of many styles. Rocky Rococo will offer dinner for purchase beginning at 5:30 p.m. Kona Ice will offer dessert. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on.
Sept. 2: Waunakee Memory Café
After more than a year of not meeting, the Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will resume its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for September is “Pizza Party” in celebration of resuming the monthly events. Ian’s Pizza will make a presentation on pizza and serve pizza to all attending. Other refreshments will be provided. Per CDC guidelines, all who attend are requested to wear masks at the event. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Sept. 7: Swim Team Youth Night
The Waunakee High School girls’ swim team will host their annual Youth Night on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the WHS Aquatic Center. Local students are invited to cheer on the ‘Swimmin’ Women’ in an exciting match-up with Fort Atkinson High School. Youth admission is free of charge and includes snacks and poster signing with the team in the WHS Commons immediately following the meet. All students are encouraged to show their Waunakee Pride by making spirit signs and wearing purple and white.
Sept. 8: Legion executive board meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold an executive board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the Legion clubroom at 6 p.m.
Sept. 9: Waunakee FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. at Rex's Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Sept. 9:Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
Sept. 9: Bourbon, cigars, bacon, oh my
The Wauktoberfest bourbon tasting with bacon appetizers and cigars (or non-cigars) will be at the Lone Girl Sept. 9 with J. Henry pouring samples of bourbon produced at J.Henry Farms. Tickets are on sale at Neil’s Village Liquor. Proceeds go to the Waunakee Community Foundation.
Sept. 10-11: Dane Oktoberfest
Lake Melvin Yacht Club will host Dane Oktoberfest Sept. 10 from 6-11 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. at Bert Deans Park, 120 Railroad St., Dane. It will include a coed softball tournament, raffles, silent auction, food and beverages, and on Friday night, a free movie, “Abominable,” will be shown. Saturday, a free bounce house for children will be set up from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Other games for children and a beanbag tournament are on tap for Saturday, as well. Oktoberfest is the club’s fundraiser for the nonprofit, that raises money for local families in need in the Dane Waunakee and Lodi areas.
Sept. 12: Pancakes & Planes
The Waunakee Airport’s annual community breakfast will be Sept. 12 from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Sponsored by the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association, the breakfast menu will be pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage and beverages. Airplane rides will be available, along with displays of aircraft, vintage, motorcycles, face painting and a bounce house. The airport will celebrate its 75th year.
Sept. 18: WaunaFest Run at Wauktoberfest
The WaunaFest Run will start at the WaunaFest grounds this year as part of that festival. It will begin and at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at 301 Community Dr., Lot F at Waunakee High School, directly next to Endres Manufacturing. This year’s race will feature only a 5K. To register, visit waunafestrun.com.
Sept. 18: Class of 1996 reunion
The Waunakee High School Class of 1996 will have their 25th class reunion at Wauktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 18. The informal reunion was chosen to support the community and local service clubs. Please RSVP to Heidi Lobraco for a small wearable gift identifying you as class of ‘96. Madison County band starts at 7 p.m. Lots of family events during the day — so connect on our Class of 1996 Facebook page and let them know if you plan to bring the kids as well. Check out all the events planned at http://wauktoberfest.com/
There is also a high school home football game on Friday night so class members can make it an alumni weekend. Also, as always if you would like to support our class, you can send donations to be put into our class account. Make checks payable to WHS Class of 1996 and mail to Heidi Lobraco, 5550 Galway Dr., Waunakee, WI 53597.