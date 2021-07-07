The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
July 8: Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday July 8, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
July 8: Biz & Bev
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Biz & Bev networking event at the Lamphouse Apartments rooftop, 203 E. Main St., from 4-6 p.m. The Ambassadors will serve as hosts. Chamber members are welcome to bring one guest.
July 10: Art Cart in Waunakee
Dane County’s Art Cart Extra will be at the Centennial Park Shelter in Waunakee from 1-2 p.m. offering free ArtKits for families. The colorful Art Cart vans will provide 25 kits on a first-come, first-serve basis.
July 13: Miller & Mike show
Miller and Mike, former Ringling Bros. clowns, will entertain at the Waunakee Public Library patio at 1 p.m. July 13 with juggling, circus skills and audience participation. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs or blanket.
July 13: Music in the Park
Chocolate, Gin and Bottle Rockets will play from 6-8 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Park Gazebo during this week’s installment of the Music in the Parks series. Food carts will begin serving at 5:30 p.m.
July 14: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.
July 15: Legion Auxiliary Unit Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, July 15, at the Post, 417 East Main Street. Cocktails are at 5:30 PM and at 6pm Rotisserie chicken provided by the Auxiliary. Bring your table setting and a dish to pass. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as children, grandchildren, and family members of veterans. For more information about the Auxiliary, call 608-334-1481 or send a message shirleybear@outlook.com
July 17: Night Hike
Schumacher Farm Park will host a Moth Theater and Night Hike the evening of July 17.
July 18: Meet the U.S. Senate candidates
Waunakee Dems and GROW, Grassroots Organization of Waunakee, will host a Meet the U.S. Senate Candidates event from 3-5 p.m. July 18 at the Schumacher Farm Park picnic area. Attendees are asked to bring a finger-type food or appetizer. Water and lemonade will be provided. To reduce waste, reusable beverage containers and tableware are requested. Picnic tables will be available for seating, but attendees may bring their own chairs. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are allowed. Non-perishable food items will also be accepted for the Food Drive to support the local food pantry.
July 24: Wauna Spike entries welcome
The Waunakee Lions Club will serve up the 25th (almost) Annual Wauna Spike, a co-ed 6 person volleyball tournament. This year’s tournament will be Saturday, July 24, at the Ripp Park soccer fields. All ages are eligible to participate. Pool competition begins at 8:30 a.m. and will run until roughly 1 p.m. Playoffs are expected to conclude around 6 p.m.Play will occur in three divisions: Power, Intermediate & Recreation. Underhand serves will be required for the Recreation Division. Teams will be required to field 3 men and 3 women for tournament play. Team entries cost $90 each. Each team will be guaranteed 8 games prior to the beginning of playoffs. Teams making the playoffs will then participate in a single elimination playoff format. Cash prizes will be available for Power & Intermediate Divisions. Recreation will have “fun” prizes. Entry forms can be found at “www.waunafest.org.” If you have questions, contact Lion Kerry Cartier at 338-8266 or Lion Randy Dahmen at 849-9595. Completed entries, with team fees, must be received by July 15.
July 24: WaunaFest Arts & Craft Fair
The 34th annual WaunaFest Arts & Craft Fair, sponsored by the Waunakee Lioness Club, will be at Centennial Park from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 24. In additionk the Lioness will serve hot park and beef sandwiches plus snacks at the festival all weekend long.
July 25: WaunaFest Car Show
The car, truck and motorcycle show sponsored by the American Legion Post 360, will be Sunday July 25, at Centennial Park from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. All makes, models and years are welcome. There is a $10 entry fee. Fifteen participant voting awards and one best of show and children’s choice award will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Show cars should look for the signs for entering off of Holiday Drive. McDonald’s value meal certificates will be given to the first 65 vehicles. Also Sunday at WaunaFest will be: Knights of Columbus breakfast at the adjoining park shelter; softball games on two diamonds. Two beer tents on the grounds; carnival rides and games. Any questions contact Mike Mcilwee at mikemcilwee@gmail.com or (608) 849-5306