The ups and downs from living with a pandemic have seeped into every corner of our lives.
Judith Joy, Chicago speaker and author of “Dear Future Love –Bring Your Book Boyfriend to Life” (yeswithjoy.com), asks,” Are you just coping instead of thriving? Have you thought about journaling your thoughts? Yes, using paper and pen, that type of journaling.”
She says, if you’re not journaling or even if you are and you’d like to learn new strategies for keeping track of your thoughts, join the Zoom meeting at the Waunakee Public Library on Oct. 5. Journaling can make all the difference in your life now and in the future.
Research has found that writing your thoughts on paper when the world around you is in a state of flux can reduce depression and anxiety, build resilience and boost happiness.
Research suggests journaling can promote clear and focused thinking and help you get you want in life. What’s more, you can reap these benefits even when your journaling is short and sweet.
“Journaling is a mirror, a way to express yourself in the moment,” says Joy, whose memoir describes her own journey to find love through journaling.
It’s easy to focus on negatives when the world is in an ever-changing flux. But Joy, says, “Have you noticed, if you focus on what isn’t working for you, that’s what you get. Conversely, if you focus on what is working for you, you’re apt to get more of that.”
Journal to a better future
In her new book, Joy describes how she wrote letters in her journal to her future soulmate as if he already existed. Eventually, she put the journal away, and a year later, when she had met her once imaginary partner, now her husband, she found the journal.
“The person I met and married was the same person I had described in my journal,” she says.
“You can change the trajectory of what you expect and get in life by creating a map of your thoughts through journaling,” she says. “Journaling gives you a place to put your feelings, to examine your choices and see what is possible. It keeps you focused on what you want, which lowers stress – that’s especially important during times of uncertainty.”
Lifestyle Boosters
If you’re feeling impatient, angry or sad because the pandemic has changed the world as you knew it, do something new to change the vibes in your life.
Joy says, “Focus on what you’re grateful for. It could be any gesture, big or small, that makes you feel extra special. The idea is when you concentrate on the good things in your life, you may be surprised how many good things come your way. That’s what a journal is for – write it down, then feel the positive momentum come to you.”
Start journaling as often as you can – once a day is ideal. It can help you cope with a wide expanse of emotions. That’s especially important when your life is filled with uncertainties.
Harvard researchers have found that people learn best when they have time to synthesize, abstract, and articulate the key lessons taught by experience. That’s why journaling is a good tool for achieving what you want in life. It helps you focus on creativity, beauty, and those important connections in your life.
Joy says the main thing is to get started …today. “Get in the habit of writing down your thoughts. Journaling will show you what things are important and what is not useful. By getting your thoughts and emotions out of your head and onto paper, they can become easier to address.”
Some people like the idea of journaling, but they sidestep doing it because they say they’re too busy to devote any time to it.
And Joy says, “If you think you’re too busy to even write down brief thoughts, journaling can help you find out exactly why you’re so busy and what it is you are resisting. You’ll discover what it would take to be even happier.
Easy, fast Journaling
You don’t need a lot of time to reap the benefits of journaling. Joy explains, “All you need is a few focused minutes. Just a short period of time each day can help you see things in a new way.”
Journals can be online, audio or a physical journal with pen and paper. Wonder which method is the most effective? Any journal you use is worthwhile, but there is scientific evidence that a physical pen and paper model is the best. One reason is that doodling or drawings as you jot down your thoughts on paper might be significantly helpful in capturing your thoughts and ideas.
1. Date and write down happy thoughts
At the end of the day write down the happiest moment of the day. Include why this was so happy. Date it so you have a stream of good vibes to reflect on months and years from now.
2. Start a ‘connections’ list
Write down a name of someone you’d like to have stronger connections with. It could be a family member, friend or someone you don’t know well. What do you hope to gain by having a stronger connection?
3. Prime yourself for a joyful day
Before you get out of bed, intend to make it a joyful day by adding in something that makes you feel good. It could be as simple as making blueberry muffins and sharing them with a neighbor. Write down what it is you would like to do as well as how this will feel.
4. Write a single sentence –focus it on you.
Write a few of the good things that happened yesterday. Say thank you after doing so.
5. Capture the moment – with one line a day. It doesn’t matter how many words are in that line. Just make a commitment to sum up your day (and thoughts) with one line of text. Over time, you may see an interesting pattern emerge that will tell an enlightening story.
The more your writing is focused on your desired feelings, the better you will feel.
